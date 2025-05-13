Witkoff Names Three Key Topics For Potential Ukraine-Russia Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has identified three main topics likely to be discussed during possible negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He shared his views in an interview with Breitbart News , as reported by Ukrinform.

“I think the major issues here are the regions, the nuclear plant, it's how the Ukrainians are able to use the Dnipro River and get out to the ocean. There are things here that I don't think are going to be difficult to solve if we get the parties to the table, they're talking to each other, we're narrowing issues between them, and then we're coming up with compromises and creative solutions to address each of their concerns. We physically get that accomplished, and I think, hopefully, we'll have some good news soon, but if we physically get that accomplished, we have, in my view, a strong chance to getting an end to this conflict,” Witkoff said.

He noted that part of the problem lies in the U.S.'s failure to bring both sides to the table together.

Witkoff stated that he has held discussions with high-ranking officials from both the Ukrainian government and Russia.

“I've talked to both sides because how can you be involved in mediating or crafting solutions unless you're talking to everybody. I've talked to Andrii Yermak, I've talked to President Zelensky, I've talked to their defense minister Mr. Umerov. We have really good - we have positive discussions, positive relationships. I've talked to all the national security advisers who are involved in this from England, from France, from Germany, from Italy. And I've talked to President Putin. There is no deal without President Putin's sign off. He is the leader of the Russian Federation, so the notion of not talking to President Putin is somehow something people are against, I don't understand that logic. We need to talk to everybody,” the Special Envoy added.

Expert: Putin unlikely to attendin Istanbul

Witkoff also noted that Trump has“issued an ultimatum” to the two parties that they need to make progress on a lasting peace, otherwise the U.S. is walking away.

“The President has issued an ultimatum to both sides that without those direct talks and if they don't occur quickly, then he believes the United States ought to step back from this conflict whatever that means and just not be involved. This is something that we want to mediate. It's not our war. We didn't start the war, but we want to help to end it,” he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 12, Trump announced he is considering visiting Istanbul, where a possible face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin might take place.

Photo: Bloomberg