SSU Detains Ex-Nuclear Plant Worker Plotting Drone Attack At Kyiv's Power Grid

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained an agent of the Russian Federation's military intelligence who was preparing a drone strike at power transmission lines connecting the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region.

To direct the strike accurately, the agent attempted to install a GPS tracker at one of the main power line pylons. Russian forces planned to use the signal from the beacon to guide drones and cut power to the capital region.

The identified agent turned out to be a former employee of the Rivne NPP, who had left the restricted facility before the start of the full-scale war.

In spring 2025, a liaison from Russian military intelligence based in Moscow region contacted him via messenger and offered cooperation in exchange for money.

After recruitment, the agent received detailed instructions from the Russian special service to carry out the mission.

To stealthily reach the power line pylon and install the GPS tracker, the agent first conducted reconnaissance on the positions of Ukrainian military units guarding the Rivne NPP.

He then attempted to approach the target through open terrain and tried to activate the tracking device upon reaching the pylon. At that moment, he was detained by the SSU counterintelligence officers.

A mobile phone used for contact with the Russians was seized from him.

The SSU investigators have charged him under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed during martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody and faces a possible life sentence with confiscation of property.

According to the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspect is a 34-year-old resident of the town of Varash.

