Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US President Donald Trump Arrives In Riyadh

2025-05-13 05:15:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

He was personally received at the Riyadh airport by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It is customary in the Kingdom for the head of state to greet visiting foreign leaders at the aircraft steps.

