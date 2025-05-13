President Ilham Aliyev Receives Türkiye's Minister Of National Defense

MENAFN - AzerNews) On May 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye,reports.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Türkiye on the dissolution of the PKK terrorist organization, noting that he had extended his congratulations to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on this significant development. Describing the dissolution of the PKK as a historic event, the President emphasized that it also brings joy to Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani leader underlined that President Erdoğan's political will played the most decisive role in achieving this outcome. The head of state also stressed that the strength of the Turkish state, the professional operations of the brotherly country's armed forces against terrorists, and the unity of Turkish society were crucial factors in compelling the terrorist group to take this step. President Ilham Aliyev noted that this development is important not only for Türkiye but also for the peoples of the region as a whole, enabling them to live in an atmosphere of peace and security.

Expressing his gratitude for the congratulations, Yaşar Güler conveyed the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Azerbaijani leader.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked Yaşar Güler to convey his own regards to the Turkish President.

Recalling past events, Minister Güler noted that Armenian terrorists in the region had been given a historic lesson thanks to the strong will of the President of Azerbaijan. He stated that Türkiye had concluded its 41-year struggle against terrorism with victory and expressed confidence that this achievement would contribute to lasting peace in Türkiye. Yaşar Güler also emphasized the significance of this development for the region.

The Minister of National Defense stated that they would continue to do their utmost to further expand cooperation with the Armed Forces of brotherly Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the effective cooperation between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, stressing the successful conduct of joint military exercises.

They expressed confidence that the brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop successfully in all areas, including the military sphere. The role of the close relationship between the two heads of state in strengthening bilateral ties was also emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation.