Engineers Unveil Game-Changing Brain-Inspired Device
(MENAFN) Engineers in Australia have created a compact device that mirrors the human brain's ability to perceive, process, and store visual information—without relying on external computers, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) announced on Tuesday.
This breakthrough could revolutionize fields like autonomous vehicles and robotics by enabling immediate visual processing, according to RMIT’s press release.
Neuromorphic vision systems, which replicate the brain's analogue processing, dramatically reduce energy consumption for intricate visual tasks compared to current digital technologies, explained Prof. Sumeet Walia, leader of the research team and director of the RMIT Center for Opto-electronic Materials and Sensors.
The innovation integrates neuromorphic materials with cutting-edge signal processing in a device made of molybdenum disulfide, a metal compound that behaves like neurons, the release noted.
The device can quickly detect changes in its surroundings and store them as memories, much like the brain, Walia said, highlighting its ability to avoid the power-draining data processing typical of traditional systems.
In laboratory tests, the device successfully tracked hand movements using edge detection, which only processes image areas where changes occur, thus conserving both data and energy, the study published in Advanced Materials Technologies reported.
With potential to improve response times in self-driving cars and robotic systems, the researchers believe their technology could ultimately enhance safety and efficiency in complex environments.
Currently, the team is focused on scaling the technology from a single-pixel prototype to full sensor arrays. They also plan to investigate new materials for infrared vision, potentially enabling real-time smart environmental sensors to detect pollutants, emissions, or pathogens.
