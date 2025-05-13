Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Türkiye's National Security Council Secgen

2025-05-13 05:15:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Okay Memiş, Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Republic of Türkiye, Azernews reports.

The head of state emphasized the significance of Okay Memiş choosing Azerbaijan for his first visit following his appointment as Secretary General of the National Security Council and expressed hope that the visit would be a successful one.

For his part, Okay Memiş expressed his pleasure at making his first visit to brotherly Azerbaijan after assuming his new position.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the deepening of the brotherly and allied relations between the two countries in all areas. It was noted that the sincere ties between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have greatly contributed to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the successful collaboration between the two countries in all spheres, including security.

