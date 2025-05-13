Australian PM Albanese, Ministers Sworn In Following Election Victory

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CANBERRA, May 13 (NNN-AAP) – Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and his ministers, have been sworn in, after the Labour Party won a second term in power, at the federal election.

Albanese, his Cabinet, outer ministry and assistant ministers, were officially sworn in to their roles by Governor-General, Sam Mostyn, representative of the British monarchy in Australia, at a ceremony at Government House, in Canberra this morning.

During the ceremony, the 42 members of the ministry took an oath of office, declaring that they will“well and truly serve” the Commonwealth of Australia, in their respective offices.

The 42 members consist of 23 members of the Cabinet, the innermost sanctum of the government, seven members of the outer ministry, and 12 assistant ministers.

The Cabinet and outer ministry is largely unchanged from the end of Albanese's first term, with the vast majority of senior leadership figures continuing in their roles, including Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Richard Marles, Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Penny Wong.

Announcing the list of ministers yesterday, Albanese said that, it was the largest Labour caucus -referring to the number of the party's politicians elected to the federal parliament – in history, following the landslide result at the May 3 election.

He said, the ministers and party had an“extraordinary opportunity” to change Australia“for the better.”

“I am deeply humbled by the trust that was put into my government with the election, and we certainly won't take it for granted,” he said.

Among the changes from Albanese's previous ministry is the appointment of Michelle Rowland as Attorney-General, replacing Mark Dreyfus, who was dumped from the ministry, along with former Science and Industry Minister, Ed Husic, due to factional negotiations.

The new ministry also includes a new assistant minister role for international education, which has been filled by Julian Hill.– NNN-AAP