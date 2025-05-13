403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australian PM Sworn In For Second Term After Election Victory
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 (KUNA) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was sworn in for a second term on Tuesday, following a sweeping victory by his Labor Party in the May 3 general elections.
The ceremony was held at Government House in Canberra, with several ministers retaining key portfolios, including treasury, foreign affairs, defense, and trade.
Michelle Rowland was appointed Attorney-General, Murray Watt as Environment Minister, and Tanya Plibersek as Minister for Social Services.
Albanese is set to visit Indonesia on Wednesday before attending the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, where he is expected to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade issues.
The Labor Party's victory has been attributed to public discontent over global instability and the trade policies associated with US President Donald Trump.
The opposition Liberal Party, Sussan Ley is the party's new leader after former leader Peter Dutton lost his parliamentary seat-making her the first woman to lead the federal Liberal Party in Australia's history.
Preliminary results suggest Labor will secure 92 to 95 seats in the 150-member House of Representatives, up from 78, while conservative opposition parties saw one of their worst showings in decades. (end)
aab
The ceremony was held at Government House in Canberra, with several ministers retaining key portfolios, including treasury, foreign affairs, defense, and trade.
Michelle Rowland was appointed Attorney-General, Murray Watt as Environment Minister, and Tanya Plibersek as Minister for Social Services.
Albanese is set to visit Indonesia on Wednesday before attending the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV in Rome, where he is expected to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss trade issues.
The Labor Party's victory has been attributed to public discontent over global instability and the trade policies associated with US President Donald Trump.
The opposition Liberal Party, Sussan Ley is the party's new leader after former leader Peter Dutton lost his parliamentary seat-making her the first woman to lead the federal Liberal Party in Australia's history.
Preliminary results suggest Labor will secure 92 to 95 seats in the 150-member House of Representatives, up from 78, while conservative opposition parties saw one of their worst showings in decades. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment