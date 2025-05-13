403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pres. Trump In Saudi Arabia On Visit, Gulf-US Summit Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 13 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump and his delegation arrived to Saudi Arabia earlier on Tuesday as part of his first visit to the region.
He will be holding talks with to Saudi officials and attend the Gulf-US Summit scheduled for Wednesday.
Trump was received at the airport by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and a score of Saudi officials. Trump is also expected to also visit Qatar and the UAE.
Wednesday's Gulf-US Summit will witness the participation of a number of leaders including His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
gta
He will be holding talks with to Saudi officials and attend the Gulf-US Summit scheduled for Wednesday.
Trump was received at the airport by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and a score of Saudi officials. Trump is also expected to also visit Qatar and the UAE.
Wednesday's Gulf-US Summit will witness the participation of a number of leaders including His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment