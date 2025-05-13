Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pres. Trump In Saudi Arabia On Visit, Gulf-US Summit Participation


2025-05-13 05:13:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 13 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump and his delegation arrived to Saudi Arabia earlier on Tuesday as part of his first visit to the region.
He will be holding talks with to Saudi officials and attend the Gulf-US Summit scheduled for Wednesday.
Trump was received at the airport by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and a score of Saudi officials. Trump is also expected to also visit Qatar and the UAE.
Wednesday's Gulf-US Summit will witness the participation of a number of leaders including His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
