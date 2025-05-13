403
Kuwait Acting PM Receives Maldives FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday visiting Maldives Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulla Khaleel and the accompanying delegation.
The meeting discussed ways to boost bilateral ties and it also touched on the latest regional and international developments.
Present at the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat. (end)
gta
