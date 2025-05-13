Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Flight Operations Resume At Srinagar Airport After 6 Day Suspension

Flight Operations Resume At Srinagar Airport After 6 Day Suspension


2025-05-13 05:12:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- Flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed today with Air India's flight from Delhi to Srinagar landing at the airport, officials said.

An official said the flight operations resumed officially today after remaining suspended for a few days due to prevailing situation.

“An Air India flight from Delhi landed at the airport today morning, marking the beginning of operation,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

Flight operations were suspended at 32 airports, including Srinagar after India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror camps in Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

MENAFN13052025000215011059ID1109541563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search