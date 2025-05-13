Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rajnath Reviews Security Situation

2025-05-13 05:12:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the country's top military brass on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The meeting reviewed security situation along the Western frontier and related issues, officials said.

