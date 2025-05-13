Encounter In South Kashmir's Shopian, 3 Killed

A top police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in forests of Kellar after having specific input about presence of some terrorists.

As the team of police and army started combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, triggering off a gunfight.

During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

More details awaited. (GNS)

