Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Encounter In South Kashmir's Shopian, 3 Killed

Encounter In South Kashmir's Shopian, 3 Killed


2025-05-13 05:12:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an exhange of fire with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.

A top police officer said that a massive cordon and search operation was launched in forests of Kellar after having specific input about presence of some terrorists.

As the team of police and army started combing operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, triggering off a gunfight.

During the exchange of fire, three LeT terrorists were killed, however identity of the terrorists is being ascertained.

More details awaited. (GNS)

