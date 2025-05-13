Luxury Logistics Leader Pro-Logist Appoints Automotive Expert Dr. Hamid Haqparwar As Senior Strategic Advisor For Middle East Expansion
With his extensive background in automotive logistics,client-focussed service, and mobility innovation, Dr Haqparwar will play a key role in shaping Pro-Logist's strategy and expanding its presence in this dynamic region.
“As the Middle East solidifies its position as the premier hub for luxury and high-performance automotive logistics, we are proud to welcome Dr. Haqparwar's strategic vision and industry expertise to accelerate our growth,” said Silvia Tarchi, Managing Director of Pro-Logist.“His ability to develop customer-focused logistics solutions aligns perfectly with our commitment to precision, reliability, and innovation.”
Expanding Pro-Logist's Global Reach Pro-Logist has become a trusted name in boutique, high-value logistics, offering white-glove transport services for luxury, classic, and specialist vehicles worldwide. With a growing presence in key markets, the company is enhancing its capabilities to meet the evolving needs of EV manufacturers, motorsport teams, and collectors.
Dr Haqparwar's appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Pro-Logist strengthens its on-the- ground presence in the Middle East.“I am thrilled to join Pro-Logist at such an exciting time of growth and transformation,” said Dr Hamid Haqparwar.“The company's dedication to service excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction is unmatched in the industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support their expansion and help shape the future of luxury and sustainable automotive logistics in the Middle East.”
About Pro-Logist Pro-Logist is a global leader in precision automotive and high-value logistics, specialising in tailored transport solutions for luxury, classic, and specialist vehicles. With a focus on bespoke service, innovation, and seamless global shipping, Pro-Logist is the trusted partner for manufacturers, private collectors, motorsport teams, and corporate clients worldwide.
