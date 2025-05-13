403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey’s Current Account Deficit Eases in March 2025
(MENAFN) Turkey’s current account posted a deficit of $4.08 billion in March 2025, the Central Bank reported on Tuesday. This marks a slight improvement from the $4.12 billion deficit recorded in March 2024.
The goods sector experienced a deficit of $4.84 billion, while services contributed a net surplus of $2.67 billion for the month.
Excluding gold and energy, the current account showed a net surplus of $1.47 billion in March.
In the first quarter of 2025, Turkey’s current account deficit totaled $12.28 billion. The goods sector saw a deficit of $15.8 billion, while services recorded a surplus of $8 billion.
Over the past year, the 12-month rolling current account deficit stood at $12.6 billion in March. In the same period, the goods sector posted a deficit of $58.1 billion, while services achieved a surplus of $61.8 billion.
The goods sector experienced a deficit of $4.84 billion, while services contributed a net surplus of $2.67 billion for the month.
Excluding gold and energy, the current account showed a net surplus of $1.47 billion in March.
In the first quarter of 2025, Turkey’s current account deficit totaled $12.28 billion. The goods sector saw a deficit of $15.8 billion, while services recorded a surplus of $8 billion.
Over the past year, the 12-month rolling current account deficit stood at $12.6 billion in March. In the same period, the goods sector posted a deficit of $58.1 billion, while services achieved a surplus of $61.8 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment