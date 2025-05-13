Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey’s Current Account Deficit Eases in March 2025

2025-05-13 05:07:29
(MENAFN) Turkey’s current account posted a deficit of $4.08 billion in March 2025, the Central Bank reported on Tuesday. This marks a slight improvement from the $4.12 billion deficit recorded in March 2024.

The goods sector experienced a deficit of $4.84 billion, while services contributed a net surplus of $2.67 billion for the month.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account showed a net surplus of $1.47 billion in March.

In the first quarter of 2025, Turkey’s current account deficit totaled $12.28 billion. The goods sector saw a deficit of $15.8 billion, while services recorded a surplus of $8 billion.

Over the past year, the 12-month rolling current account deficit stood at $12.6 billion in March. In the same period, the goods sector posted a deficit of $58.1 billion, while services achieved a surplus of $61.8 billion.

