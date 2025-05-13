Radixweb Attains SOC 2 Compliance, Reinforces Commitment To Data Security And Integrity

Radixweb Holds SOC 2 Compliance from AICPA

Radixweb's compliance with SOC 2 amplifies its stand on Data Security and Confidentiality underscoring its commitment to responsible engineering and innovation.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Radixweb, the leading software product development and app modernization firm , has been advancing the security landscape for modern businesses since 2000. Building on its promise of safeguarding operational data with transparency, integrity, and discipline, the firm has built compliance with AIPAC's SOC2 compliance.Redefining its stance on the way data is accessed, processed and leveraged with AI software development services , Radixweb has successfully demonstrated brilliant scores across AIPAC's five-point 'Trust Services Criteria' – security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy. The SOC2 compliance acknowledges Radixweb's steady dedication towards maintaining high standards of data protection and operational excellence.The recognition comes to Radixweb after a rigorous assessment by a third-party CPA certified auditor that analyzed the firm's readiness assessment with thorough gap analysis, remediation controls and monitoring policies.How Radixweb's SOC 2 Compliance Benefits Rapidly Growing Businesses:The certification authenticates Radixweb's security-by-design build that engages superior, industry-grade security protocols in securing business data for itself and its clients. The digital transformation partner for 3000+ global businesses acknowledges that technology and its evolution is outpacing sustainability.It seeks to remediate the parallelly growing threat landscape with matured software development processes, responsible threat detection and remediation policies. The SOC 2 compliance enhances:-Enterprise-grade data protection-Reduced risk across diverse tech ecosystem-Strict compliance posture for businesses of any scale-Greater reliability and accountability in handling information assets-Superior incident response and disaster recovery for de-escalating risks“Given the constantly elevated threat landscape for evolving digital ecosystems, data security becomes a critical component for stable innovation. The SOC2 compliance confirms our long-standing approach to security-first designs”, said Dharmesh Acharya, COO, Radixweb.He also added,“This certification is only an industry-grade validation of our core policies on data privacy and maintaining confidentiality. Our clients have always appraised our stance on maintaining data integrity. But this stamp does pave the way for more comprehensive defence and innovation on the grounds of threat detection, response and management.”How Radixweb Advances Its Response to Data Confidentiality:In building security-first-by-design, built-to-scale solutions, Radixweb prioritizes customer trust over industry trends. Also certified in ISO 27001, Radixweb constantly observes global and regional data regulations while helping clients build compliance in all relevant norms relevant to their sectors.The firm thoroughly observes the following parameters in its in-house operations as well as in its customer-facing solutions:Mindful Risk Assessment: To identify threats and vulnerabilities across the entire tech ecosystem, solutions and processes.Superior Access Controls: To build role-based access for easing information accessibility to defined users while maintaining integrity against probable breach attempts.Stringent Incident Response Plans: To establish well-defined procedures that identify security incidents early on and mitigate breaches steadfastly with superior escalation and response.Constant Security Audits: To continuously track, assess and monitor systems for process and security lags, enhancing anomaly identification with regular system activity logs.Employee Training: By upskilling in-house resources and client teams in best data security practices, identifying vulnerabilities and nimble remediation.Serving clients across 30+ industries with new-age SaaS modernization services, Radixweb's SOC2 certification is poised to be a crucial tool in enhancing further client confidence on the grounds that their digital and intellectual assets are comprehensively safeguarded.The firm has throughout been extensively investing in expanding its security infrastructure and risk management frameworks – complementing them with rigorous in-house resource training, frequent internal audits, and incident response simulations.By acquiring the SOC type 2 compliance, Radixweb now becomes further poised to expand its global footprints, navigating complex tech challenges for enterprise-grade clients with secure, reliable, resilient and responsibly innovative tech solutions.About Radixweb:Radixweb, a global leader in software product development, data engineering, digital innovation, industry-specific R&D and AI-led automation. We have been empowering clients with more than two decades of expertise and 650+ domain specialists. Trusted by 3000+ clients across 25 countries, Radixweb delivers tailored solutions for healthcare, fintech, retail, and more.

Pratik Mistry

Radixweb

+1 312-528-3083

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.