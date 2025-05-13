Crowdstrike Recognizing Rewterz - Market Expander Award 2025

Rewterz Logo

Rewterz Team Receiving The CrowdStrike Market Expander Award at CrowdTour Dubai

Rewterz wins CrowdStrike's Market Expander Award 2025 for driving growth and adoption of cybersecurity solutions across Pakistan.

- Faiz Ahmad Shuja

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rewterz is proud to announce that it has been honored with the Market Expander Award 2025 by CrowdStrike during the CrowdStrike CrowdTour held in Dubai on Monday, May 5. This recognition celebrates Rewterz's role in driving CrowdStrike's visibility, customer engagement, and market growth across Pakistan. The CrowdTour brings together CrowdStrikes customers to share insights into the state of cyber security in their respective regions.

The Market Expander Award highlights exceptional partners who have significantly broadened CrowdStrike's reach into emerging markets. Rewterz was recognized for its strategic efforts in accelerating the adoption of CrowdStrike's cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions among enterprises and government entities across Pakistan.

Faiz Ahmed Shuja, Founder & Chairman of Rewterz, commented on the achievement:“This award is a testament to the strength of our collaboration with CrowdStrike and our shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity resilience in Pakistan. As threats grow more sophisticated, our alliance continues to unlock powerful opportunities for organizations across the region to fortify their defenses with leading-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

This accolade marks another highlight in the ongoing partnership between the two companies, aimed at empowering organizations with next-generation threat intelligence, endpoint protection, and incident response capabilities. Last year, Rewterz also won the CrowdStrike Customer Advocacy Award for FY24 which further underscored the strength of the collaboration and Rewterz's commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity outcomes.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity company known for its cloud-native Falcon platform, which delivers real-time threat detection, prevention, and response across endpoints, cloud workloads, identities, and data. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to stop breaches before they occur. Its single lightweight agent integrates next-gen antivirus (NGAV), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and 24/7 managed threat hunting, enabling fast deployment, scalability, and high performance.

About Rewterz

Rewterz is a globally leading MSSP established in 2006, delivering cutting-edge cyber defense solutions to organizations worldwide. With its regional headquarters in Riyadh, KSA and international headquarters in the USA, Rewterz also maintains offices in UAE, Oman and Pakistan. The company specializes in SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS), Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Threat Intelligence, and Incident Response. Rewterz protects critical sectors including finance, energy, healthcare, and government, processing over 10 million security events daily. By combining advanced technologies and expert professionals, Rewterz delivers proactive threat detection and response. The company is featured in MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs and has received multiple awards for service excellence. Rewterz is committed to securing cyber landscapes and advancing cybersecurity capabilities across regions.

Tayyaba Anwar

Rewterz

+966 50 347 5996

...

