India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Hajj 2025 Flights To Resume From Srinagar Airport Tomorrow. Find Full Schedule Here

MENAFN - Live Mint)Flight operations resumed at Srinagar International Airport from Today 13 May, six days after the airport was shut down due to escalating India-Pakistan conflict.

The first flight is expected to land at Srinagar airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said Hajj 2025 flights will resume taking off from Srinagar airport on Wednesday, 14 May. The first batch of 178 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on 4 May for the annual Hajj 2025 pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina cities of Saudi Arabia. Since then no flights could operate. As many as seven flights of the Hajj 2025 pilgrims scheduled to leave on 7 May and 12 May were cancelled.

Haj flights from Srinagar will restart on 14 May as per schedule, Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, executive officer of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, told reporters in Srinagar.

“There will be three flights on 14, 15 May as per schedule while a new schedule will be announced for the seven flights which were cancelled,” Qureshi said.

As many as 3,622 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, and 242 pilgrims from Ladakh are performing the Haj pilgrimage. Srinagar International Airport was scheduled to operate 11 Hajj 2025 flights between 4 and 15 May.

National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq welcomed the resumption of Hajj flights from Srinagar Airport. In a statement, he emphasised the urgent need to increase the number of flights to ensure that pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir can complete all Hajj rituals in a timely manner.

The flight operations were suspended from Srinagar airport on 7 May after India targeted terror infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in Operation Sindoor . The Operation was launched in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The decision to reopen airports and routes was taken after the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed that there were“no activities” in the border areas in the night intervening Sunday and Monday. While most of these airports resumed operations some airlines, including Indigo and Air India cancelled flight operations from Srinagar and other airports on 13 May.

When is Hajj 2025?

India-Pakistan Ceasefire: This year, Hajj is expected to take place from June 4 to June 9, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon, marking the beginning of Zil-Hajj, the 12th month of the Islamic calendar. Pilgrims began their journey to Saudi Arabia from different cities from April end.

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina , the two holiest cities of Islam in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrimage is performed during a particular period that culminates with Eid