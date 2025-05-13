403
Colombian Peso Steadies At 4,220 Amid Oil Merger Impact
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data reveals the USD/COP exchange rate at 4,220 on May 13, 2025, at 06:57 CEST, unchanged from the prior hour. This stability follows a turbulent 24 hours, with the pair dropping from 4,297.8 to 4,181.5 on May 12 before rebounding to 4,230.
The market now digests fresh global trade developments and oil market dynamics impacting the Colombian peso. The pair opened May 12 at 4,250, as posts on X noted, driven by a stronger U.S. dollar after U.S.-China trade talks in Geneva.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng called the talks a step forward, easing global risk fears. However, the USD/COP fell sharply to 4,181.5, likely due to profit-taking and a dip in oil prices, a key factor for Colombia's economy.
Oil markets shifted as Whitecap and Veren completed a $15 billion merger on May 12, forming Canada's seventh-largest oil producer. This consolidation pressured oil prices, with WTI opening at $63.01, up from $61.15, but still reflecting uncertainty.
Colombia, reliant on oil exports, saw the peso weaken initially, though the pair later stabilized as oil prices steadied overnight. Technically, the USD/COP trades within the Ichimoku Cloud, spanning 4,181.5 to 4,257.1, signaling indecision.
The 9-period and 26-period moving averages crossed bearishly earlier, but the price holds near the 20-period SMA at 4,220. RSI, around 50, shows neutral momentum, while Bollinger Bands indicate low volatility, with the price near the middle band.
USD/COP Outlook
Volume spiked to an estimated 1.5 billion USD equivalent on May 12 during the price swings, dropping to 800 million overnight. Fibonacci retracement levels highlight support at 4,181.5 (38.2%) and resistance at 4,257.1 (61.8%).
A break above the Cloud could target 4,297.8, while a drop below 4,181.5 may test 4,146.5. Macroeconomic factors also weigh in, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noting last week that tariff impacts remain pending, potentially pressuring the USD.
Colombia's Banco de la Repúblic monitors the situation, with markets wary of intervention if the pair nears 4,300. Emerging market sentiment, sensitive to U.S. policy and oil, keeps traders cautious.
The USD/COP's pause at 4,220 reflects a market balancing trade optimism against oil-driven pressures on the peso. Traders now eye U.S. economic data and oil price trends, which could sway the pair's next move.
This daily snapshot underscores the delicate interplay of global and local forces in currency markets.
