Mexican Peso Volatility Hits Trade As Pair Reaches 19.58 On May 13, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView charts place the USD/MXN pair at 19.5826 on May 13, 2025, at 07:08 UTC, down 0.03% from the prior session. The past 24 hours show sharp volatility, impacting businesses reliant on U.S.-Mexico trade.
Markets now watch U.S. economic data for the next move. On May 12, the pair jumped to 19.8200 early, driven by a U.S. Dollar surge amid global risk-off sentiment.
Prices then fell below 19.6000, finding support at 19.5340 as sellers stepped in. Overnight into May 13, the pair moved between 19.5500 and 19.6000, with volumes at 1.2 million contracts.
The 1-hour chart reveals key technical signals. The price sits above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a neutral-to-bullish bias. The 50-period Simple Moving Average at 19.5800 supports the price, while resistance at 19.6107 limits gains.
The Relative Strength Index, below 40, shows bearish momentum, and Bollinger Bands narrow, suggesting a breakout looms. Economic factors fuel the Peso' swings.
USD/MXN Outlook
Mexico's Q1 2025 GDP rose 0.2%, but Banxico's recent 50-basis-point rate cut to 9.00% sparks concern. Markets expect another cut on May 15, which could weaken the Peso more. U.S. data, possibly the Producer Price Index, may lift the Dollar if inflation spikes.
Mexico sends 80% of its exports to the U.S., making the Peso sensitive to these shifts. Falling oil prices, crucial for Mexico, likely drove yesterday's volatility.
Trade tensions between the U.S. and Mexico add risk, though markets focus on monetary policy gaps between Banxico and the Fed. Trading volumes hit 3.5 million contracts on May 12 during the U.S. session, reflecting high activity.
X platform chatter notes a bearish bias unless 19.76 breaks, with five-day returns down 0.7%. Support at 19.5340 and resistance at 19.6107 guide traders' next steps.
For businesses, the spike to 19.8200 raises costs for Mexican importers buying U.S. goods. The drop to 19.5340 benefits U.S. firms purchasing Mexican exports. This volatility disrupts budgeting and hedging, with the pair's direction hinging on U.S. data releases today.
