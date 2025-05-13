403
Chilean Peso Slides As Treasury Yields Drive Dollar Demand
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data showed USD/CLP rising to 946.48 this morning. Banco Central de Chile set the Dólar Observado at 941.20 yesterday. The peso lost ground as U.S. Treasury yields climbed above 4.6 percent.
Chile's central bank held its policy rate at 5.0 percent on May 12. It cited stable inflation and uneven domestic demand in its statement. Economists expect a first rate cut around October.
Chile's Imacec growth measured 3.8 percent year-on-year in March. Mining and non-mining sectors contributed equally to that pace. The data confirmed steady expansion in goods and services output.
Copper prices climbed roughly 1.8 percent over the past session. That move reflected cooling U.S. economic data and supply concerns in South America. Yet the peso failed to benefit fully from the metal's gains.
Global risk sentiment weakened as traders awaited Friday's U.S. consumer price index. The prospect of higher-for-longer rates supported the dollar. Emerging market currencies broadly underperformed in that risk-off tone.
Technical indicators flagged mixed signals over the last 24 hours. The 50-day simple moving average sits near 942.00 versus the spot rate. The 100-day average hovers at 950.00, while the 200-day average stands near 960.00.
USD/CLP Daily Technical and Market Overview
The Relative Strength Index read 53 on the daily chart. That reading indicates neutral momentum. The MACD line remains slightly below its signal line, suggesting limited upward momentum.
Bollinger Bands narrowed between 940.00 and 950.00, pointing to subdued volatility. The peso found support at 940.00 after testing that level twice. Resistance appears at 950.00, where recent rallies stalled.
On-exchange peso trading volumes rose 12 percent as hedging demand increased. Foreign investors sold local bonds after benchmark yields climbed. Peso forwards saw modest dollar-buying interest.
Local traders view 940.00 as a key floor ahead of U.S. CPI data. They expect heightened volatility around the release. Any dollar surprise could push USD/CLP toward 960.00.
Chile's economic outlook remains steady thanks to copper exports and fiscal discipline. Yet global rate policies now dominate peso moves. Traders watch both U.S. data and Chilean policy cues for direction.
This daily report combined live FX data, central bank releases, and market analytics to reveal the forces shaping USD/CLP. It highlights how external yields now sway the peso more than local fundamentals.
