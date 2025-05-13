403
Mexico’S IPC Advances Amid U.S.–China Tariff Truce And Technical Strength
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data from the Mexican Stock Exchange shows the S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.38 percent to close at 56,765.58 points on May 12. Markets digested a 90-day U.S.–China tariff truce that buoyed global risk appetite.
Investors bought select export-oriented stocks as United States futures climbed. Local financial authorities held the benchmark rate at 11.25 percent without surprising hawkish bias.
Inflation eased to 3.2 percent year-on-year in April but remained above the central bank's target band. Traders cited resilient domestic consumption alongside export growth prospects.
The day's trading volume ran roughly 20 percent above the 30-day average, confirming strong participation across sectors. The index tested support near 56,400 before rallying late in the session.
The S\&P/BMV IPC outpaced regional peers, as MSCI Latin America rose 0.6 percent and Europe's Stoxx 600 gained 0.9 percent. Volatility increased modestly as the 20-day Bollinger Bands widened.
The index traded near the upper band during late rallies and found support at the middle band. The 50-day simple moving average sits at 56,743, and the 200-day SMA remains well below at 54,330, underscoring an intact uptrend.
The Relative Strength Index held near 55, inside neutral territory. The MACD line crossed above its signal line, hinting at rising momentum. Traders also watched Fibonacci retracements: key support appears at 38.2 percent near 56,000, while resistance lines at 57,200 may cap near-term gains.
Mexico Stock Market Daily Summary
Mexico's top gainers reflected the day's positive tone. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación jumped 3.94 percent after reporting stronger-than-expected passenger traffic. Cemex climbed 3.45 percent as U.S. construction demand picked up.
Grupo México advanced 3.28 percent on higher copper prices. Peñoles led decliners, falling 7.65 percent amid weaker metal sales volumes. Gruma slid 4.76 percent after higher corn costs pressured profit margins.
Profit-taking hit the broader market late in the session but did not derail the overall advance. ETF flows mirrored local sentiment, with Mexico-focused funds recording net inflows for the week.
International investors increased positions in large-cap export and infrastructure plays. U.S.-listed Mexico ETFs also saw modest inflows as cross-border allocations shifted toward emerging markets.
Global catalysts lie ahead. U.S. consumer price index figures may influence Federal Reserve policy and peso valuations. Central bank minutes later this week could clarify Mexican rate guidance. Corporate earnings from major exporters will further shape market direction.
Investors now balance resilient economic data, trade developments and technical signals. The IPC's firm close above key moving averages suggests underlying strength. Yet traders remain cautious, mindful of inflation dynamics and global policy shifts.
