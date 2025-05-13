403
Colombian Equities Climb On Global Trade Optimism While Domestic Risks Linger
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's benchmark COLCAP index rose 0.6% to 1,655.26 on May 12, reaching a one-month high amid a global rally triggered by a U.S.-China tariff reduction agreement.
The index has gained 19.98% year-to-date, outperforming regional peers like Chile's IPSA (+17.76%) but trailing Mexico's IPC (+14.57%).
Mining firm Mineros SA led gains, surging 9.73% to a five-year high of 6,990 pesos, while energy producer Canacol Energy Ltd fell 4.12% to 9,300 pesos amid sector-wide profit-taking.
The U.S. and China's agreement to slash reciprocal tariffs from 125% to 10% fueled risk appetite globally, lifting Colombia's financial stocks. Bancolombia climbed 2.79% to 50,900 pesos with 8.02 billion pesos traded, benefiting from a surprise central bank rate cut to 9.25% earlier in May.
Inflation edged up to 5.16% in April, complicating policymakers' efforts to balance growth and price stability. First-quarter GDP growth of 0.2% undershot regional averages, though JPMorgan projects 2.5% expansion for 2025.
Technical indicators suggest near-term momentum. The COLCA holds above its 50-day (1,632) and 200-day (1,588) moving averages, with RSI at 68 nearing overbought territory. MACD lines remain positive, signaling sustained upward pressure.
Bollinger Bands show volatility contraction, suggesting consolidation after the index tested resistance at 1,660. Volume patterns remain mixed, with Ecopetrol dominating activity at 25.4 trillion pesos traded this month.
Sector performance diverged sharply. Industrials and utilities drove gains, with Celsia SA rising 1.72% to 4,150 pesos. Financials advanced as Banco de Bogotá hit a 52-week high at 32,000 pesos.
Colombian Equities Under Pressure
Energy stocks lagged, dragged by Canacol's fourth consecutive weekly decline and Mineros' 3% intraday reversal to 6,780 pesos. The Colombian peso weakened 0.04% against the dollar, settling at 4,224.50 amid higher U.S. Treasury yields.
Regional comparisons highlight Colombia's valuation appeal. The market trades at a P/E ratio of 8.01, below Mexico's IPC (14.57) and Brazil's BOVESPA (9.32).
ETF inflows stabilized in late April after early-month outflows, though foreign participation remains muted compared to pre-pandemic levels. Analysts caution that tariff gains could prove temporary, with the 90-day agreement window inviting policy uncertainty.
Bank of America notes Colombia's growth trajectory outpaces Chile's but lags Peru's, with structural reforms and commodity prices dictating midterm prospects.
Truist Advisory warns the rally lacks fundamental support, citing weak industrial output and elevated inflation. As global markets digest trade developments, Colombian equities face dual pressures: external optimism and domestic macroeconomic fragility.
