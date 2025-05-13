403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chilean Equities Hold Steady As Global Markets Surge On Trade Breakthrough
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's IPSA index closed flat at 8,326.19 on May 12, while the IGPA rose 1.08% to 41,600.34, nearing its all-time high. The divergence reflected cautious optimism as global markets rallied on a U.S.-China agreement to slash tariffs from 125% to 10%.
The deal sparked a risk-on surge. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq jumped 2.8% and 4.4%, respectively, while European mining stocks led a 1.1% Stoxx 600 gain.
Copper-driven sectors buoyed Chile's IGPA, with materials stocks rising 2.0% after state miner Codelc secured partnerships with BHP and Rio Tinto. Consumer discretionary firms surged 5.6%, led by Falabella's 10.6% weekly gain.
Healthcare and energy sectors lagged, dropping 1.6% and 2.2%, as investors shifted to cyclical plays.“The tariff reprieve aids sentiment, but Chile's export reliance demands lasting solutions,” noted Bank of America economist Aditya Bhave.
Technically, the IPSA's 50-day moving average held at 8,069, with RSI at 65 signaling bullish momentum. MACD trends reinforced a buy signal, while Bollinger Bands showed volatility compressing near 8,300 resistance.
The IGPA's 23.5% year-to-date climb faces headwinds from a 13.76 P/E ratio, above its 5-year average of 13.31. Top performers included retailer Falabella (+10.6%) and utility Enel Chile (+6.2%).
Banco de Chile gained 1.9% despite a 3.1% post-earnings dip, as its 23.3% return on equity outpaced peers. Mining giant SQM rose 2.2% despite flat returns on capital.
Global losers like Superior Industries (-72.1%) and Inno Holdings (-56.3%) contrasted with Chile' stability. Inflation eased to 4.5% in April, supporting the central bank's hold at 5% rates.
Political focus turned to presidential candidate Carolina Toha's plan to let Codelco retain profits for debt reduction.“Current tax burdens limit reinvestment,” said her advisor Alvaro Garcia.
Chile's market cap hit CL$184.2 trillion ($195 billion), up 11% since April, as foreign inflows tracked copper's 3% weekly drop. With the IGPA projected at 40,683 by June, valuations may cool, but sectoral shifts and trade momentum could reignite gains.
The deal sparked a risk-on surge. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq jumped 2.8% and 4.4%, respectively, while European mining stocks led a 1.1% Stoxx 600 gain.
Copper-driven sectors buoyed Chile's IGPA, with materials stocks rising 2.0% after state miner Codelc secured partnerships with BHP and Rio Tinto. Consumer discretionary firms surged 5.6%, led by Falabella's 10.6% weekly gain.
Healthcare and energy sectors lagged, dropping 1.6% and 2.2%, as investors shifted to cyclical plays.“The tariff reprieve aids sentiment, but Chile's export reliance demands lasting solutions,” noted Bank of America economist Aditya Bhave.
Technically, the IPSA's 50-day moving average held at 8,069, with RSI at 65 signaling bullish momentum. MACD trends reinforced a buy signal, while Bollinger Bands showed volatility compressing near 8,300 resistance.
The IGPA's 23.5% year-to-date climb faces headwinds from a 13.76 P/E ratio, above its 5-year average of 13.31. Top performers included retailer Falabella (+10.6%) and utility Enel Chile (+6.2%).
Banco de Chile gained 1.9% despite a 3.1% post-earnings dip, as its 23.3% return on equity outpaced peers. Mining giant SQM rose 2.2% despite flat returns on capital.
Global losers like Superior Industries (-72.1%) and Inno Holdings (-56.3%) contrasted with Chile' stability. Inflation eased to 4.5% in April, supporting the central bank's hold at 5% rates.
Political focus turned to presidential candidate Carolina Toha's plan to let Codelco retain profits for debt reduction.“Current tax burdens limit reinvestment,” said her advisor Alvaro Garcia.
Chile's market cap hit CL$184.2 trillion ($195 billion), up 11% since April, as foreign inflows tracked copper's 3% weekly drop. With the IGPA projected at 40,683 by June, valuations may cool, but sectoral shifts and trade momentum could reignite gains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment