Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews Security With Top Officials, Chiefs Of Forces

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the new normal in the country's tough anti-terror policy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the security situation with top officials and chiefs of forces.

The discussions revolved around maintaining high vigil despite the understanding on ceasefire arrived during 'Operation Sindoor', said an official source.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation along the western border during the meeting at South Block.

The high-level security meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

The Defence Minister also congratulated the armed forces for the operation that struck terror hubs and eliminated 100 terrorists in Pakistan and also destroyed its Defence facilities when it "attacked India instead of joining our war against terror."

On Monday evening, Rajnath Singh hailed PM Modi's address to the nation and the world for delivering a firm message against terrorism.

In a message on social media platform X, the Defence Minister said,“In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has put India's policy against terrorism before the whole world with great clarity and firmness. His address is not only an expression of India's sentiment, but it is also a presentation of our country's military, diplomatic and moral strength.”

Rajnath Singh said,“The Prime Minister has also made it clear that if there will be any talks with Pakistan in the future, then the talks will be only on terrorism and POK. He has also openly praised the valour and courage of the Indian forces during #OperationSindoor. The whole country is proud of the Indian forces. I thank the Prime Minister for his strong leadership.”

Earlier on Sunday, Rajnath Singh congratulated the armed forces for the success of the operation and said,“Operation Sindoor was not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic will power.”

He was virtually addressing the inaugural ceremony of #BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow.