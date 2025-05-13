Extensive Vehicle Checks Launched In Bhopal After Tragic Road Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 13 (IANS) In the wake of a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a young doctor and left six others injured, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Bhopal police jointly launched an extensive vehicle inspection drive across the city on Tuesday.

The focus of the crackdown is primarily on buses and other forms of public transport.

The checks, being carried out at nearly all major traffic intersections of the city, include scrutiny of vehicle fitness, pollution compliance, and adherence to the Motor Vehicles Act.

The intensified drive follows a horrific incident on Monday morning, when a recklessly driven school bus ran over several commuters at the Banganga Square crossing -- one of the busiest junctions in the capital.

CCTV footage showed the bus ploughing into nearly a dozen vehicles waiting at a red signal.

Prior to hitting the vehicles, the bus struck Dr Ayesha Khan, a 23-year-old doctor on her way to JP Hospital on a scooter. She was dragged for nearly 20 meters before being crushed under the bus, dying on the spot.

According to police, two of the six injured remain in critical condition. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the school bus was operating without a valid fitness certificate and suffered a brake failure.

The Police have filed an FIR against the school bus driver.

Regional Transport Officer Jitendra Sharma confirmed that the bus was registered to a private school and that its fitness certificate had expired in November 2024. Not only this, but its insurance coverage was also found to be invalid.

In response to the tragedy, the Bhopal district administration has ordered an extensive inspection of all buses, including those operated by schools and other institutions.