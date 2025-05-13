Animoca Sets Sights On New York Listing, Citing Trump's Support For Cryptocurrency

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Animoca Brands' decision to list on the New York Stock Exchange comes amidst a surge in interest in the crypto market following recent endorsements by former US President Donald Trump . This move by the company reflects a growing recognition of digital assets and blockchain technology by traditional financial institutions.

The gaming and blockchain company, known for its popular games like The Sandbox and F1 ® Delta Time, has seen significant growth in its business as the demand for digital assets continues to rise. By listing on the NYSE, Animoca Brands aims to expand its reach and attract more investors who are looking to capitalize on the booming crypto market.

Trump 's public support for cryptocurrencies has served as a catalyst for mainstream adoption and acceptance of digital assets. As more high-profile figures endorse blockchain technology, investors are increasingly seeking opportunities to invest in crypto-related businesses like Animoca Brands.

With its innovative approach to gaming and blockchain integration, Animoca Brands is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in digital assets. By listing on the NYSE, the company is signaling its commitment to transparency, legitimacy, and growth in the cryptocurrency space.

Overall, Animoca Brands' decision to list on the NYSE is a testament to the increasing importance of blockchain technology in mainstream finance. As more companies like Animoca Brands embrace digital assets, the crypto market is poised for continued growth and adoption in the coming years.

