PSL 2025 To Resume On May 17, Final To Be Played May 25

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced that Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 will resume on May 17, while the final will be played on May 25.

Taking to X, Naqvi wrote, "HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off. 6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!"

Last week, the tournament was suspended indefinitely following the rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the revised schedule and venues are not confirmed yet and will be released soon. It is expected that the remaining eight matches of the tournament will be staged in Pakistan, with franchises eager to conclude the season as soon as possible.

As per an ESPNcricinfo report, the PSL held meetings with franchise representatives on Monday to discuss potential dates and venues for upcoming matches. A key concern remains the availability of overseas players, as many are unlikely to return. This uneven availability could affect team balance, as some franchises appear more confident than others about the return of their international players. To address the issue, the PCB is considering holding a replacement draft to fill the gaps.

Additionally, this development confirms that Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan will not follow its originally planned schedule. The PSL final is set for the same day Bangladesh was supposed to play the first T20I against Pakistan in Faisalabad. The BCB has stated that discussions about the tour are "active and ongoing".

As per the original schedule, Bangladesh were scheduled to play five T20Is in Faisalabad and Lahore from May 25 to June 3.