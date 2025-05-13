Driven Tech Appoints Sanford Brown As Vice President Of Connectivity And Hosted Solutions Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Throughout his career, Brown has led high-performing teams and built scalable programs that significantly expanded revenue and strengthened provider ecosystems. He also architected a nationally recognized back-office framework that improved operational efficiency and elevated the customer experience across pre- and post-sales engagements.

In his new role at Driven Tech, Brown will lead the expansion of the company's Connectivity and Hosted Solutions practice, focused on simplifying and optimizing enterprise connectivity investments while supporting customers through every stage of their digital transformation.

"I saw a company that truly puts the customer first," said Brown. "The team at Driven believes in building trust, delivering outcomes, and serving as a real partner in the complex world of telecom and cloud connectivity. When I announced my retirement, the response from the market was humbling - but Driven's vision and their commitment to enabling customers as technology champions drew me back in. I'm excited to build a trusted advisor practice that complements the advanced solutions Driven delivers every day."

Driven Tech provides a full stack of secure, modern, and intelligent technology solutions designed to help organizations secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users. Its portfolio includes Pervasive Security, Intelligent Applications, AI-driven Digital Foundations, Cloud and Data Center Modernization, and Managed Security Services. The Connectivity and Hosted Solutions division plays a critical role in delivering the network and communications backbone that supports these solutions at scale.

"Sanford's experience, vision, and relentless customer focus make him the perfect leader to accelerate our connectivity strategy," said Vinu Thomas, Chief Operating Officer at Driven Tech. "As we continue to deliver AI-ready digital infrastructure, pervasive security, and intelligent application services to our customers, Sanford's leadership ensures that our clients receive not only the best technology - but the right guidance to make it work for their business."

With this strategic appointment, Driven Tech reaffirms its commitment to delivering high-impact solutions that help clients simplify complexity, reduce risk, and unlock innovation across their environments.

