Saudi Arabia Poultry Market Forecasts And Opportunities, 2024-2025 & 2030: Industry Set To Thrive With Advancements In Smart Technology And Consumer Shifts

Saudi Arabia Poultry Market was valued at USD 42.32 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 60.28 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.15%

The domestic production sector has made significant strides, with official data from the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) reporting poultry production reaching 910,000 MT in 2021. This achievement represents a major milestone, as the sector has attained a 60% self-sufficiency level, significantly reducing its reliance on imports.



Growing Population & Rising Demand for Protein

A key factor driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market is the country's expanding population and the rising demand for protein-rich food. Saudi Arabia's population has been steadily increasing, and along with rising incomes and urbanization, there is a growing preference for protein sources like poultry meat. Poultry, particularly chicken, is a popular and affordable protein choice for consumers, driving the demand for poultry products in the country.

As the global population continues to expand at a rapid pace, the poultry market is poised to experience sustained growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for poultry products, which has been particularly prominent in Saudi Arabia. Poultry products have become a staple in the diets of consumers in the region, due to their affordability, versatility, and nutritional value.

The rise in popularity of poultry can be attributed to changing dietary preferences, as people are becoming more health-conscious and opting for leaner sources of protein. Poultry, with its low-fat content and high protein content, perfectly fits this requirement. There has been an overall increase in per capita protein consumption globally, and poultry has emerged as a preferred choice for many.

Looking ahead, the future of the poultry market looks promising. As the demand for poultry products continues to rise, there will be ample opportunities for those in the industry to capitalize on this growing trend. From poultry farmers to processors and retailers, the entire value chain stands to benefit from the sustained growth in the market. By leveraging advancements in technology, ensuring quality control, and adapting to changing consumer preferences, stakeholders in the poultry industry can position themselves for success in the years to come.

Key Market Challenges

Disease Outbreaks & Biosecurity Concerns

Disease outbreaks pose a significant challenge to the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market. Avian influenza and other poultry diseases can have severe economic consequences, leading to culling of birds, trade restrictions, and loss of consumer confidence. Maintaining robust biosecurity measures is crucial to prevent and control the spread of diseases within poultry farms.

In light of the constant threat posed by disease outbreaks, it is crucial to make continuous investments in robust biosecurity infrastructure, comprehensive surveillance systems, and extensive education programs for poultry farmers. By fostering collaboration between the government and the poultry industry, we can ensure the implementation of highly effective measures for disease prevention, early detection, and efficient control. These proactive efforts will not only safeguard the health and well-being of poultry populations but also protect global food security and mitigate potential economic losses in the agricultural sector.

Key Market Trends

Growing Technological Integration in Poultry Farming

A notable trend in the Saudi Arabia Poultry Market is the increasing integration of advanced technologies into poultry farming practices. This includes the adoption of precision farming techniques, automated monitoring systems, and data analytics to optimize various aspects of poultry production. Technological advancements help farmers enhance efficiency, improve disease management, and monitor the well-being of poultry flocks in real-time.

Precision farming, also known as precision agriculture, is a modern approach that utilizes a combination of sensors, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and data analytics to monitor and optimize various parameters on farms. These parameters include temperature, humidity, feed consumption, and many others. By leveraging automated systems for feeding and environmental control, precision farming maximizes resource efficiency and enhances overall farm management.

This emerging trend in agriculture aligns with the broader global movement towards smart agriculture, which aims to leverage technology and innovation to address the challenges faced by the industry. In the context of Saudi poultry farming, precision farming provides farmers with powerful tools to improve productivity and sustainability. By harnessing data-driven insights and implementing advanced technologies, Saudi poultry farmers can make informed decisions, streamline operations, and achieve higher yields while minimizing environmental impact.

With precision farming, Saudi poultry farmers can optimize the use of resources, minimize waste, and ensure the well-being of their livestock. By adopting this approach, they can not only increase their profitability but also contribute to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector.

