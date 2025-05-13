Mandrill Tech Celebrates Quadruple Milestone

Davent Low, CEO of Mandrill Tech Sdn. Bhd.

Key personnel of Mandrill Tech officiating the launch of their new Head Quarters at Empire City, Kuala Lumpur.

The Mandrill Tech team.

Lestar AI Launch, New Headquarters, New Logo, and 10-Year Anniversary

- Davent Low, Chief Executive Officer of Mandrill Tech Sdn Bhd LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mandrill Tech marked a significant chapter in its journey with a grand quadruple celebration at its brand-new headquarters in Empire City on the 7th of May 2025. The event celebrated the official opening of their state-of-the-art office, the unveiling of a fresh new company logo, the highly anticipated launch of their innovative Lestar AI Platform, and the commemoration of the company's 10th anniversary.The morning was graced by the presence of esteemed VIP guests including Dato Eddie Ong and Michelle Ong from Hextar Group, Peter Murray of AWS Malaysia, Mark Goh of G-Asia Pacific, Dato Seri Pierre of Proneer, Datuk Clifford of Gambit Group, Datuk Harjit Singh Sidhu of HSS Advisory, alongside Mandrill Tech's CEO, Davent Low, and numerous valued clients, partners, and the Mandrill Tech team.The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Lestar AI platform, a powerful toolkit designed to integrate Artificial Intelligence into organisational operations with a strong focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and real-time financial analytics through CEO360. The platform aims to empower businesses to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and achieve strategic growth while contributing to a more sustainable and responsible future.Adding to the excitement, Mandrill Tech announced significant strategic collaborations with two industry giants: AWS Malaysia and G-Asia Pacific. These partnerships are poised to bring unparalleled scalability, robustness, and expanded reach to the Lestar AI."Today marks an incredible milestone for Mandrill Tech as we celebrate not just the launch of our groundbreaking Lestar AI, our beautiful new headquarters, and our refreshed logo, but also our 10th anniversary," said Davent Low, CEO of Mandrill Tech. "The last decade has been a journey of growth and transformation, starting from humble beginnings with just five people. We are immensely grateful to all our partners who have supported us along the way and have been instrumental in shaping who we are today."In reflecting on the company's evolution, Mr. Low added, "Initially, our focus was on guiding companies through their digitalisation journey. Now, with Lestar AI-which includes ESG and CEO360 solutions-we have a powerful tool to take all digitalisation to the next level, enabling businesses to harness the true potential of AI in their ongoing journey."Peter Murray, the Country Manager and Regional Manager of AWS Malaysia, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "AWS Malaysia is proud to collaborate with Mandrill Tech on this exciting venture. We are very impressed with their dedication and the innovative potential of the Lestar AI, which we believe will significantly contribute to the Malaysian tech landscape."Mark Goh, CEO of G-Asia Pacific, echoed this sentiment, saying, "G-Asia Pacific believes that Mandrill Tech is headed in the correct direction with their focus on AI and ESG. We are glad to be partnering with them and look forward to a successful journey forward together."The event continued with a vibrant Lion Dance performance, followed by lunch, office tours showcasing the new AI Experience Centres, and concluded with an afternoon networking session.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Mandrill Tech:Mandrill Tech is a technology company dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability through Artificial Intelligence. With the launch of its Lestar AI, Mandrill Tech empowers organizations to integrate AI into their operations with a strong focus on achieving both sustainability and business performance goals. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, Mandrill Tech is committed to being a major player in the evolving landscape of AI and its impact on the future.

