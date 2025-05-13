403
Veterans Unveil Shocking ‘War Crimes’ by UK Special Forces
(MENAFN) Over 30 former operatives from the United Kingdom’s elite military units have shared direct testimonies of supposed war crimes that allegedly took place during missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
These accounts, presented in a broadcast on Monday, involve serious claims such as the killing of civilians, prisoners, and even minors.
Veterans from the Special Air Service (SAS) and the Special Boat Service (SBS) reported that these acts were committed regularly, with victims often being defenseless—sometimes restrained or asleep.
One ex-SAS operative recalled a disturbing memory: “They handcuffed a young boy and shot him.”
He emphasized the youth of the victim, saying the child was unmistakably underage and not a combatant. Another former serviceman described how the killing of captives had become an ordinary occurrence.
“They’d search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them,” he said, explaining that afterward, the perpetrators would remove the restraints and “plant a pistol” on the deceased to fabricate a justification.
The disturbing claims cover a time frame of over ten years, significantly exceeding the currently scrutinized three-year span being examined in an ongoing public inquiry.
Notably, this is the first occasion where the Royal Navy’s SBS is being formally accused of executing individuals who were unarmed or already injured.
An ex-member of the SBS labeled the behavior of some colleagues as “barbaric.” He recounted how otherwise quiet soldiers would suddenly display alarming signs of severe psychological instability. “They were lawless. They felt untouchable,” he said, suggesting a breakdown in discipline and accountability within the ranks.
According to the testimonies, numerous civilian and suspect deaths occurred despite the absence of any immediate danger.
One SAS veteran mentioned that if a person had appeared multiple times on a target list, the mission would often be carried out with the explicit aim of killing. “Often the squadron would just go and kill all the men they found there,” he revealed.
A separate witness from the SAS suggested that the act of killing could become a dangerous compulsion, describing it as something addictive.
He referred to some fellow soldiers as “psychotic murderers,” painting a grim portrait of a toxic and lethal culture that allegedly permeated these elite units.
