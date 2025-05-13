403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Web3 Meets the Classroom: Binance Case Challenge Season 1.0 Showcases Top Talent from Indian Business Schools
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Dubai, May 13, 2025 – Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has successfully concluded the Grand Finale of the Binance Case Challenge Season 1.0, an initiative that brings together the brightest minds from India’s top-tier business schools to explore real-world applications of blockchain technology.
Launched in late 2024, the Binance Case Challenge is designed to encourage creative thinking, inspire innovation, and bridge the gap between academic knowledge and its practical implementation in the blockchain and Web3 space. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from 61 teams across India’s premier management institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), reflecting the country’s deep pool of rising talent.
After a rigorous evaluation of case study submissions, three finalist teams emerged:
● Champion: IIM Bangalore: Showcasing India’s booming digital and crypto potential, the team crafted a bold 4-layer playbook that blends regional education, AI agent support, authentic storytelling, and gamified growth, positioning the industry to capture the next billion users.
● Runner-Up: HODL – IIM Lucknow: Presented a strategic roadmap for Binance to strengthen its presence by building trust, driving user awareness, and aligning with local market needs, focusing on digital empowerment and freedom of money for users and small businesses.
● 2nd Runner-Up: Crypto Crusaders – FMS Delhi: Developed comprehensive, insight-driven strategies addressing real consumer needs and emerging market trends. Their core solutions focus on building user trust in crypto through innovative, user-centric product ideas and marketing strategies designed to simplify mass adoption.
These 3 teams were selected as finalists by Bader Al Kalooti, Binance’s MENASAT Head of Growth & Ops and Kushal Manupati, Director of Growth Marketing at Binance.
These teams then showcased their visionary ideas and practical solutions during the Grand Finale to Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, and Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance.
Highlighting the importance of education and the fresh perspectives young talent brings to the blockchain sector, Rachel Conlan, Binance’s CMO, said, “Initiatives like the Binance Case Challenge demonstrate the incredible value of integrating education with real-world blockchain problems. It is inspiring to see how these students approach challenges with such creativity, energy, and purpose. They are not just learning about the future but are also helping build it. This kind of engagement is exactly what the blockchain industry needs to evolve and remain inclusive and forward-looking.”
Richard Teng, Binance’s CEO, added, “The students did not just present solutions, they brought forward ideas that can shape the future of the blockchain industry of their country and possibly even Binance. We were thoroughly impressed by the depth of passion and research, strategic thinking, and real-world applicability demonstrated by each finalist. It reaffirms our belief that the next wave of Web3 innovation will be driven by bold, informed, and passionate young minds.”
“It’s been an incredible journey participating in the Binance Case Challenge,” said Team Futures from IIM Bangalore. “This competition challenged us to push our boundaries, think beyond the textbooks, and dive into the complexities of a rapidly evolving industry. It was a rare opportunity to present to leaders in the space and receive feedback that will undoubtedly shape our future careers in Web3 and beyond.”
With initiatives like the Binance Case Challenge, Binance reaffirms its commitment to education, innovation, and real-world impact in the blockchain space. By bridging the gap between classroom theory and industry practice, we're empowering the next wave of blockchain leaders. And the journey doesn’t stop here — get ready, because Season 2.0 is set to drop at the end of 2025!
About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 250 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit:
Launched in late 2024, the Binance Case Challenge is designed to encourage creative thinking, inspire innovation, and bridge the gap between academic knowledge and its practical implementation in the blockchain and Web3 space. The competition saw enthusiastic participation from 61 teams across India’s premier management institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), reflecting the country’s deep pool of rising talent.
After a rigorous evaluation of case study submissions, three finalist teams emerged:
● Champion: IIM Bangalore: Showcasing India’s booming digital and crypto potential, the team crafted a bold 4-layer playbook that blends regional education, AI agent support, authentic storytelling, and gamified growth, positioning the industry to capture the next billion users.
● Runner-Up: HODL – IIM Lucknow: Presented a strategic roadmap for Binance to strengthen its presence by building trust, driving user awareness, and aligning with local market needs, focusing on digital empowerment and freedom of money for users and small businesses.
● 2nd Runner-Up: Crypto Crusaders – FMS Delhi: Developed comprehensive, insight-driven strategies addressing real consumer needs and emerging market trends. Their core solutions focus on building user trust in crypto through innovative, user-centric product ideas and marketing strategies designed to simplify mass adoption.
These 3 teams were selected as finalists by Bader Al Kalooti, Binance’s MENASAT Head of Growth & Ops and Kushal Manupati, Director of Growth Marketing at Binance.
These teams then showcased their visionary ideas and practical solutions during the Grand Finale to Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, and Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance.
Highlighting the importance of education and the fresh perspectives young talent brings to the blockchain sector, Rachel Conlan, Binance’s CMO, said, “Initiatives like the Binance Case Challenge demonstrate the incredible value of integrating education with real-world blockchain problems. It is inspiring to see how these students approach challenges with such creativity, energy, and purpose. They are not just learning about the future but are also helping build it. This kind of engagement is exactly what the blockchain industry needs to evolve and remain inclusive and forward-looking.”
Richard Teng, Binance’s CEO, added, “The students did not just present solutions, they brought forward ideas that can shape the future of the blockchain industry of their country and possibly even Binance. We were thoroughly impressed by the depth of passion and research, strategic thinking, and real-world applicability demonstrated by each finalist. It reaffirms our belief that the next wave of Web3 innovation will be driven by bold, informed, and passionate young minds.”
“It’s been an incredible journey participating in the Binance Case Challenge,” said Team Futures from IIM Bangalore. “This competition challenged us to push our boundaries, think beyond the textbooks, and dive into the complexities of a rapidly evolving industry. It was a rare opportunity to present to leaders in the space and receive feedback that will undoubtedly shape our future careers in Web3 and beyond.”
With initiatives like the Binance Case Challenge, Binance reaffirms its commitment to education, innovation, and real-world impact in the blockchain space. By bridging the gap between classroom theory and industry practice, we're empowering the next wave of blockchain leaders. And the journey doesn’t stop here — get ready, because Season 2.0 is set to drop at the end of 2025!
About Binance: Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 250 million people in 100+ countries, for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment