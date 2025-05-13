QOC, ANOCA Presidents Meet In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani yesterday met with Mustapha Berraf, President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), on the sidelines of the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia, in Kuwait. The meeting brought together two members of the ANOC Executive Committee and focused on strengthening cooperation between African and Asian Olympic institutions.