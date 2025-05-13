Two Academic Programmes Successfully Reaccredited By FIBAA, Reinforcing DI's Commitment To Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) has announced the successful reaccreditation of its Sociology and Anthropology and Media Studies programme by FIBAA (Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation), a globally recognised European quality assurance agency in higher education.

This achievement reflects DI's continued commitment to delivering high-quality academic programmes that meet international standards of teaching, curriculum design, and student-centred learning. The reaccreditation process involved a rigorous, independent external review across key quality standards-including programme structure, content, learning outcomes, faculty qualifications, institutional and student support-confirming that these programs continue to meet FIBAA's quality criteria.”

DI President Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi, said,“This achievement confirms DI's ability to sustain academic excellence and the confidence of our international partners. We remain dedicated to consistently offer our students education at the highest international standards, preparing our students for global success.”

The President added,“This accomplishment is due to continuous efforts of our academic and administrative staff at all levels, and the diligence of our students.”

“This successful reaccreditation is the result of a culture where quality is not a one-time goal, but an ongoing journey. FIBAA's reaccreditation confirms that our programs meet globally respected benchmarks while responding to the evolving needs of today's learners. It is also a testament to our faculty's dedication and our institution's commitment to continuous quality enhancement,” said Hala Sheikh Al Souk, Director of the Office of Institutional Effectiveness and Quality Assurance.

These reaccreditations further strengthen DI's international academic standing and reaffirm its strategic focus on providing a world-class education rooted in continuous enhancement.