Awqaf Ministry Reinforces Islamic Identity, Values Among Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance and the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center - both affiliated with the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs - in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, organised a wide range of educational activities and lectures during the past academic year.

These efforts included more than 1,600 lectures and educational activities in public and private schools. The Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance independently conducted the majority of these, while the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Centre delivered 33 lectures and educational activities.

These initiatives addressed various moral and educational issues, aiming to reinforce Islamic identity and promote noble values among students across different age groups. The programs also engaged parents, as well as teaching and administrative staff at the participating schools. Activities included interactive events, Qur'anic competitions, and the distribution of awards and incentives to encourage participation.

The Department's lectures spanned all educational stages-from kindergarten to high school-and covered 97 guidance and educational topics that encompassed awareness and values-based content for both boys and girls.

Meanwhile, the Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Islamic Cultural Centre launched a school lecture program titled“Values and Behaviour”, which began in October of the previous year. Around 2,360 students from 13 different schools benefited from the 33 events under this program. The lectures tackled themes such as moral values, student behaviour, ethics, and the current challenges facing youth.