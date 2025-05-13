Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IIS Teams Excel In CBSE Qatar Cluster Handball Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ideal Indian School (IIS) has showcased its sporting excellence at the CBSE Qatar Cluster Handball Tournament held recently. Competing across various age categories, the students delivered outstanding performances marked by teamwork, skill and determination.

The Under-19 Boys' team, captained by Sahal Faisal Abu Baker, secured Silver medals, while the Under-17 Boys' team, led by Mohammed Mishal, and the Under-19 Girls' team, captained by Grace Olurotimi, earned Bronze medals, bringing pride and honour to the school. Satender (Boys' Coach) and Suman Panwar (Girls' Coach) trained and accompanied the team. IIS Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb, along with the Heads of Sections, congratulated the handball teams for their excellent achievements.

