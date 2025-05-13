Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas Unveils Summer Sale: 20 Percent Off For Hilton Honors Members

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas has launched its much-anticipated Summer Sale, offering Hilton Honors members 20% off rooms and villas for stays until September 7, 2025. The offer is now live and valid for bookings made by September 2, 2025.

Whether planning a quick escape or a longer summer stay, guests can take advantage of this special offer by simply joining Hilton Honors for free to unlock instant savings. Members of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme will benefit from a larger discounts and exclusive perks. Members who book directly at Hilton or through the Hilton Honors app will have access to instant benefits and can redeem Points for free nights, exclusive experiences and more.

Perfectly timed with the upcoming Eid holidays and school summer break, the resort is the ideal destination for families and friends looking to reconnect, recharge, and have fun. With a variety of activities and facilities for all ages, guests can enjoy: A variety of accommodation options to suit every stay – including guest rooms and suites, Arabian-style townhouses and apartments, and spacious private beachfront villas with private pools and direct beach access.

Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park - – one of the largest theme parks in the region, 3.5km of private beach and 2 expansive outdoor pools, A Kids Club to keep young ones entertained, A variety of watersports and outdoor activities, Over seven restaurants offering world class dining experiences, An award-winning eforea Spa for relaxation

Petr Pisecky, General Manager of Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, shared:“Our Summer Sale is a fantastic opportunity for families and travellers to enjoy everything the resort has to offer at great value. With Eid and summer school holidays approaching, it's the perfect time to book that well-deserved break. From waterslides and beach days to spa relaxation and vibrant dining, we can't wait to welcome guests for a truly memorable summer.”

