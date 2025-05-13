Realsee: An Innovator Redefining Digital Space Industry

Trusted by thousands of enterprise clients across 53 countries, Realsee has generated over 47 million 3D virtual tours with a daily average of 24,000, providing hardware, software, and integrated solutions that turn spatial intelligence into competitive advantage.

Seeing the real space: Engineering Truth in Every Pixel

Realsee is proud to introduce Galois, a self-developed professional 3D LiDAR camera for space reconstruction, which delivers the utmost true-to-reality digital representation of physical spaces.

Surpasses infrared limitations, high-precision radar powered by Galois ensuring unmatched accuracy in complex spaces, thriving outdoor environments without lighting constraints, ensuring consistent, professional results from sunlit exteriors to intricate interiors.

Besides, Galois redefines visual authenticity through true-to-life color and precision detail. Equipped with up to 134MP ultra-high resolution and 5x HDR technology, it captures authentic hues, natural light/shadow dynamics, and textures-from carpet fibers to marble veining-creating digital spaces that mirror real-world fidelity, turning "window pixels" into competitive assets. Crucially, Galois avoids stylization, offering unmodified RAW data to unleash your vision.

Seeing Creators: Meeting your Real Needs

Realsee prioritizes the authentic demands of creators with AI-powered solutions to enhance workflow efficiency comprehensively while amplifying creative and financial potential.

Galois captures 1,000 sq ft in 8 minutes and auto-generates 3D tours with minimal stitching. While AI features like AI camera removal and Zenith/Nadir AI auto-patching eliminate hours of manual editing. An intuitive, all-in-one floorplan editor lets users refine AI-generated layouts on the fly-adjusting walls, adding furnishings, and exporting client-ready schematics in clicks, enables creators to deliver real estate projects 5x faster than traditional methods.

Creativity takes center stage with multimedia-rich 360° tours, where creators can embed dynamic videos, combine aerial 3D with ground 3D tours for a fluid sky-to-ground journey and customize hotspots and logos to align with client brands-turning spaces into immersive stories that resonate emotionally.

Flexibility shines through our pay-as-you-go hosting: store/edit unlimited tours for free, activate only when you are ready. (1 credit grants 1-month hosting for each 3D tour. Purchase credits as needed, and all credits are valid for 1 year.)

Realsee now is driving digital transformation for several fields including real estate, interior decoration and staging, cultural venues and hospitality. Moving forward, we will deepen our expertise in digital spatial technology, using it as a bridge to pave the way for diverse industries toward a new era of convergence between physical and digital realities.

About Realsee

As a leading tech company providing digital space integrated solutions, Realsee has built the world's largest 3D spatial database by replicating physical spaces, covering over 47 million spaces and boasting over 590 global authorized patents.

Realsee offers digital solutions for your space, spanning from its design and construction stage, to online marketing and visual operation.

Trust Realsee to elevate your real estate transactions, commercial retail, industrial facilities, cultural exhibitions, public affairs, and home decor to the next level.

