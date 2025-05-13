Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Insight Report, 2025 - Featuring Analysis Of Inventiva Pharma, Cirius Therapeutics, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Hightide Biopharma, Eli Lilly And Company, And More
This report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Emerging Drugs
Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma
Lanifibranor, Inventiva's lead product candidate, is an orally-available small molecule that acts to induce antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory and beneficial vascular and metabolic changes in the body by activating all three peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) isoforms, which are well-characterized nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression. Lanifibranor is a PPAR agonist that is designed to target all three PPAR isoforms in a moderately potent manner, with a well-balanced activation of PPARa and PPARd, and a partial activation of PPAR?. While other PPAR agonists target only one or two PPAR isoforms for activation. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation to Lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
MSDC-0602K: Cirius Therapeutics
MSDC-0602K, a second-generation oral insulin sensitizer, is designed to selectively modulate the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC) while minimizing direct PPAR-gamma activation. The MPC mediates at the cellular level the effects of over nutrition, a major cause of Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD/NASH and Type 2 diabetes. In preclinical studies, modulation of the MPC has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, lipid metabolism, and inflammation. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
TERN-501: Terns Pharmaceuticals
TERN-501 is a THR-ß agonist with high metabolic stability, enhanced liver distribution and greater selectivity for THR-ß compared to other THR-ß agonists in development. Agonism of THR-ß increases fatty acid metabolism via mitochondrial oxidation and affects cholesterol synthesis and metabolism. As a result, THR-ß stimulation has the ability to reduce hepatic steatosis and improve serum lipid parameters including LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. In vivo NASH studies in a rodent model have demonstrated that low-doses of TERN-501 achieved complete resolution of steatosis and reductions in serum lipids, hepatic inflammation and fibrosis. TERN-501 has high liver distribution and is 23-fold more selective for THR-ß than for THR-ß activation in a cell free assay, thereby minimizing the risk of cardiotoxicity and other off-target effects associated with non-selective THR stimulation. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
HTD 1801: HighTide Biopharma
The company's lead drug candidate, HTD1801, is a first-in-class new molecular entity (ionic salt of two active moieties). It is a novel orally active ionic salt of berberine and ursodeoxycholic acid, substantially reduced liver fat while improving glycemic control and other cardiometabolic biomarkers in adults with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes (T2DM). Currently, it is in Phase II trials for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
LY3849891: Eli Lilly and Company
LY3849891 is being developed by Eli Lilly and Company and is evaluated in participants with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease who have the patatin-like phospholipase domain-containing protein 3 (PNPLA3) I148M genotype. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)
There are approx. 80+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The companies which have their Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Cirius Therapeutics and Inventiva Pharma.
Phases
The report covers around 80+ products under different phases of clinical development, like:
- Late stage products (Phase III) Mid-stage products (Phase II) Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of:
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as:
- Oral Intravenous Subcutaneous Parenteral Topical
Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as:
- Recombinant fusion proteins Small molecule Monoclonal antibody Peptide Polymer Gene therapy
Product Type
Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs.
Key Questions Answered
Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs? How many Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs are developed by each company? How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapeutics? What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH Enyo Pharma Viking Therapeutics Eli Lilly and Company Sagimet Biosciences Terns Sinew Pharma Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Hepion Pharmaceuticals Poxel SA Pfizer CytoDyn Altimmune Oramed, Ltd. PharmaKing Can-Fite Biopharma Cirius Therapeutics
Key Products
- ZSP1601 ZED1227 EPY 651 VK2809 LY3849891 TVB-2640 TERN-501 SNP-630 Resmetirom Rencofilstat PXL065 PF-06865571 leronlimab Pemvidutide ORMD-0801 Oltipraz Namodenoson MSDC-0602K
For more information about this clinical trials report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment