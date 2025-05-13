Fueld Conference Sets The Stage For Global Collaboration In Tech & Marketing For Its Upcoming 2025 & 2026 Editions

In its 2025 and 2026 editions, the tech & marketing summit will drive growth through global collaboration, diverse sessions, and strategic networking.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The FUELD Conference , an international platform for entrepreneurs, marketers, and innovators, has officially announced its upcoming editions in Dubai and the United States. The 2025 edition of the tech and marketing conference will be held from December 8–10, 2025, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, UAE, followed by the 2026 edition from April 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, USA. Each gathering aims to unite global change-makers to explore the future of business, technology, and marketing.As a leading tech and marketing conference focused on promoting actionable insights and cross-industry collaboration, the FUELD Conference has built a reputation for delivering thought leadership and high-value programming. With its focus on practical innovation and tech and marketing-focused learning, the event serves as a hub where global industry leaders, experts, and businesses engage with emerging trends, strategic growth approaches, and the tools needed to lead in an evolving digital economy.Each edition of this tech and marketing summit features a comprehensive and dynamic agenda. The Dubai conference, built around the theme“Innovating For A Brave New World,” will explore scaling strategies in emerging markets, advances in AI and automation, and the nuances of marketing to a global audience. Meanwhile, the U.S. edition in Las Vegas designed on the theme,“Rewriting The Rules: Machines, Marketing & Money In 2030 & Beyond” will offers a visionary glimpse into the future of marketing and technology, exploring how innovations like AI, automation, and digital platforms are transforming consumer engagement and redefining marketing strategies.Both editions are curated to offer insights relevant to entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. These themes anchor the tech and marketing conference experience, promoting dialogue that reflects the complexities and opportunities facing founders and decision-makers in today's market.“Our goal is to ensure that each edition of the FUELD Conference delivers forward-looking content, meaningful engagement, and real-world value,” said Hamad Hassan, Manager at the FUELD Conference.“We're excited to bring together visionary leaders in Dubai and Las Vegas to examine the future of entrepreneurship through the lens of tech and marketing.”The tech and marketing summit also offers extensive networking and exhibit opportunities. Attendees will gain access to curated networking sessions and an interactive exhibit area designed to connect founders with investors, clients, and collaborators.With its presence in two global business hubs, the FUELD Conference remains a cornerstone tech and marketing summit for leaders seeking strategic clarity, peer exchange, and innovation-driven growth.About FUELD ConferenceFUELD is a leading global conference that brings together professionals at the intersection of marketing and technology. Designed to promote thought leadership and collaboration, FUELD offers a platform for entrepreneurs, marketers, technologists, and investors to exchange ideas, discover cutting-edge solutions, and drive meaningful change in their industries. To know more about the conference, please visit- .

