Burble Creativity Founder Taylor Cole To Keynote Autism Parenting Summit

Global virtual event connects autism experts with families to offer effective strategies on key topics to support children on the autism spectrum.

- Taylor Cole, FounderMURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Burble Creativity , a leader in immersive, multisensory storytelling solutions for neurodivergent children, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2025 Autism Parenting Summit , a global virtual event taking place May 16-19. The summit brings together experts, educators, and parents to explore evidence-based strategies and share support for raising children on the autism spectrum. Summit attendance is available at no cost to attendees. Over 50,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the leading virtual summit for autism families.Taylor Cole, Founder of Burble Creativity, is one of the keynote speakers and will share how his diverse experiences - from engineering to extreme sports - inspired a revolutionary storytelling approach called Minimally Defined Immersion (MDI), which is now being used to support individuals with autism. his personal journey, the inspiration behind Burble's innovation, and how storytelling technology can help children with autism express themselves, regulate emotions, and find joy in learning."If we can communicate to somebody without telling them what to think and leave it open to their own brain and their own creativity, they can create a story that is all their own," explained Cole. "When you think of the creative ways that neurodivergent children can think, it's spectacular that we can provide an environment that can be so robust as to be able to handle any storytelling style that these kids may need. And I think there's something powerful in that."The Summit isn't just for parents - it's for the entire autism community. Other family members, allies, caregivers, and people on the spectrum will find valuable insights from this event. With an incredible lineup of speakers and topics, the Summit offers solutions to the most pressing challenges. Whether it's behavior, speech, communication, social skills, sensory issues, education, mental health, or self-care for parents, there's something for everyone. Registration is on the Autism Parenting Summit website at no cost to attendees.The Summit is hosted by Autism Parenting Magazine , a leading digital publication dedicated to empowering families navigating the autism journey. Since its inception in 2012, the magazine has provided expert-backed guidance on topics such as behavioral strategies, communication skills, sensory integration, and transitioning to adulthood. Each issue features contributions from professionals, parents, and individuals on the spectrum, offering practical tools and heartfelt stories. Subscribers gain access to monthly issues, bonus resources, and a supportive community, all aimed at enhancing the quality of life for families affected by autism. With over 100,000 readers worldwide, Autism Parenting Magazine stands as a trusted resource for those seeking informed, compassionate support.Stated Ian Porter of Austism Parenting Magazine,“We're thrilled to welcome Taylor Cole to our keynote stage. His work aligns with the mission of the Autism Parenting Summit, to give parents real-world strategies, expert insight, and hope. His contribution will resonate with families and add real value to our speaker lineup.”As a featured sponsor, Burble Creativity will showcase the Burble Story Tent, a sensory-rich environment designed to support emotional development and imaginative play. Powered by a patented MDI framework, the Story Tent empowers children to co-create calming and engaging story experiences that promote communication, creativity, and resilience.“We're honored to support the Autism Parenting Summit and connect with families who are actively seeking tools that make a real difference,” said Jay Goth, CEO of Burble Creativity.“Taylor's vision and the work we're doing with the Story Tent reflect our deep commitment to neurodivergent children and their families.”Attendees will have access to exclusive resources, product demonstrations, and live sessions featuring the Burble team throughout the summit and there is no cost to attend. Free registration is available at autismparentingsummit.

