S-African politician slams UK visa rejection
(MENAFN) South African political leader Julius Malema has condemned the UK government for denying him a visa, labeling the move as an "act of cowardice" and an effort to suppress his political voice. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was scheduled to speak at a University of Cambridge conference but was informed by British authorities—just hours before his departure from OR Tambo International Airport—that his visa had been rejected.
Speaking to supporters in Freedom Park, Soweto, ahead of local by-elections, Malema said he was barred from entering the UK because of his uncompromising political stance. “They denied me because I speak the truth and can’t be bought by colonial or imperial forces,” he claimed, adding that silencing dissent echoes tactics used during apartheid.
Malema criticized the visa denial as an attack on free speech, calling it "spineless" and "unintellectual," especially given the academic nature of his scheduled appearance. He linked the move to a broader attempt to criminalize him for his outspoken views, accusing figures like Elon Musk and Donald Trump of contributing to this portrayal. “They want to brand me an international criminal for speaking truth to power,” he said.
Despite the visa setback, Malema remained defiant, telling the crowd, “Soweto will never deny me. I am loved here, where ideas don’t scare people.”
Controversy surrounding Malema includes his use of the “Kill the Boer” chant and support for land invasions, actions that have drawn criticism from opponents such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the lobby group AfriForum. In March, Trump condemned the chant after Musk claimed on social media that the EFF was advocating for “white genocide.” The South African Constitutional Court, however, dismissed AfriForum’s attempt to ban the chant, saying the case had no realistic chance of success.
Following the backlash, the British High Commission in South Africa issued an official apology. High Commissioner Antony Phillipson said in a letter that the visa delay was due to procedural requirements and unfortunate timing with UK bank holidays, and acknowledged that the situation was disappointing, especially for delegates who had paid for priority processing.
While he expressed regret, Phillipson noted he could not influence decisions made by the UK Home Office, which is solely responsible for visa approvals.
