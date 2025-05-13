403
South Korea Arrests Taiwanese Nationals for Filming Warplanes
(MENAFN) Two Taiwanese individuals were taken into custody by South Korean law enforcement on suspicion of recording footage of American military aircraft and installations during an air event, as reported by the media, citing information from local officials.
According to a news agency, the men—one in his 40s and the other in his 60s—were held under emergency detention on Sunday by authorities in Pyeongtaek, a city in South Korea.
They are being investigated for violating the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act after allegedly taking images of U.S. military sites at Osan Air Base, which is located roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital, Seoul.
Although photography is generally permitted for attendees at such exhibitions, the U.S. military enforces specific entry restrictions for nationals of certain countries, including "Chinese and Taiwanese," due to heightened security concerns regarding unauthorized documentation of defense infrastructure.
Reports suggest the two men entered the venue by mingling with South Korean visitors, bypassing nationality-based restrictions.
South Korean authorities are now deliberating whether to formally pursue arrest warrants for the individuals involved.
In response, Taiwan’s representative body in South Korea, the Taipei Mission in Korea, stated it has supplied the families of the detainees with a list of available attorneys and is currently in communication with law enforcement as the probe progresses.
