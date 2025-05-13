WTF Summit: Sumsub Unites Global Experts To Fight The Fraudemic

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With the democratization of fraud and the continuously evolving fraud tactics, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has witnessed a 121% year-on-year increase in identity fraud in 2024, revealed by Sumsub's 2024 Identity Fraud Report . Another alarming trend observed globally is that nearly half of companies and end users worldwide reported being victims of identity fraud at least once last year, and businesses suffer a loss of approximately $300,000 per fraud event.

"With the rapidly growing fraud risks across the globe, we recognized a critical need for a dedicated platform for industry leaders, regulators and fraud experts to have bold conversations and exchange actionable insights to beat the global fraudemic," said Andrew Sever, Co-founder and CEO of Sumsub . "By launching the WTF Summit in APAC, we aim to fill the gap in discussions surrounding the multifaceted nature of fraud prevention in the region. Our goal is to collaborate with top minds to craft holistic strategies to create a safer digital future for everyone."

Top Industry Voices to Shape the Future of Fraud Prevention

The WTF Summit presents a diverse lineup of speakers, including renowned experts and thought leaders from the space of fintech, crypto, tech, and compliance to connect the dots between fraud prevention, AI security, regulation, and resilience.

Among all, some of the highlighted speakers at WTF Summit include (arranged in no particular order):



Frans Wiwanto, Managing Director, APAC, Flywire

David Song, Head of Digital Business Unit, Green Link Digital Bank

Joseph Gan, CEO, V-Key

Anson Zeall, Founder, Azentiq Nexus

Desmond Yong, Founder, Meta Alpha, and Legal & Compliance Director

Eelee Lua, Co-founder & COO, Defy

Steve Craig, Founder & CEO, PEAK IDV Annette Lu, Head of Compliance, APAC, Hex Trust

In-depth Agenda Addressing Modern Fraud Challenges

The WTF Summit is designed to deep dive into modern fraud challenges through a mix of keynote sessions, panel discussions, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities.

At the Main Summit (November 20), attendees can look forward to sessions that provide practical takeaways focused on four key topics :



AI & Fraud: How emerging AI-driven fraud schemes are evolving and what proactive defenses businesses need to stay ahead;

Digital Identity: Best practices from various industries in securing digital identity while ensuring accessibility and compliance;

Compliance: The shifting regulatory landscape, including fraud and compliance trends, risk intelligence, and fraud detection; Crypto: Addressing cross-border challenges, tokenization, and regulatory shifts in the digital asset space.

In addition, Sumsub will offer expert-led workshops with certifications on the day before the Main Summit (November 19). The workshops will be in three specialized modules, which are related to modern scams and deepfakes, smart and compliant onboarding, as well as AML investigations and case management respectively.

The workshop series is proven to equip participants with hands-on experience and practical training, as Sumsub has already successfully conducted similar workshops for INTERPOL and other organizations.

Limited Early Bird Ticket Offer Opens Now

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification and ongoing monitoring platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, Fraud Prevention and Travel Rule solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, edtech, e-commerce and gaming industries including Duolingo, Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

