Asia-Pacific Precision Medicine Market To Reach $159 Billion By 2034 At 14.67% CAGR With Support From Government Initiatives And Biotech Collaborations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|75
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$40.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$158.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.6%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Precision Medicine: A Frontier in the Genesis of Patient-Centric Medicine
1.3 Precision Medicine: Remodeling the One-Size-Fits-All Theory to Individually Tailored Therapy
1.4 Initiatives and Programs
1.5 Precision Medicine: Enabling Technologies and Applications
1.5.1 Innovators
1.5.1.1 3D DNA Printing
1.5.1.2 RNA-Seq
1.5.1.3 4D Molecular Imaging
1.5.2 Early Adopters
1.5.2.1 CRISPR
1.5.2.2 Blockchain
1.5.2.3 Imaging Informatics
1.5.3 Early Majority
1.5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)
1.5.3.2 Circulating Free DNA (cfDNA)
1.5.3.3 Big Data
1.5.3.4 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
1.5.3.5 Health Informatics
1.5.3.6 Bioinformatics
1.5.4 Late Majority
1.5.4.1 Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR)
1.5.4.2 Microarray
2 Market: Industry Outlook
2.1 Precision Medicine Market: Ecosystem Analysis
2.2 Market Trends
2.2.1 Integrating Advanced Imaging for Enhanced Diagnostics and Treatment
2.2.2 Emergence of Biobanks as a Cornerstone of Precision Medicine
2.3 Industry Insights
2.3.1 Patent Analysis
2.3.2 Pipeline Analysis
2.3.3 Legal Requirements and Framework by the MHLW
2.4 Ecosystem Summary
3 Region
3.1 Overview
3.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.1 Regional Overview
3.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
3.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
3.2.4 Japan
3.2.5 China
3.2.6 India
3.2.7 Australia
3.2.8 South Korea
3.2.9 Rest-of-APAC
4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Competitive Landscape
4.1.1 Synergistic Activities
4.2 Company Profiles
4.2.1 Astellas Pharma Inc.
4.2.1.1 Overview
4.2.1.2 Top Products
4.2.1.3 Top Competitors
4.2.1.4 Analyst View
4.2.2 Sysmex Corporation
4.2.2.1 Overview
4.2.2.2 Top Products
4.2.2.3 Top Competitors
4.2.2.4 Analyst View
4.2.3 Konica Minolta, Inc.
4.2.3.1 Overview
4.2.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
4.2.3.3 Top Competitors
4.2.3.4 Analyst View
5 Research Methodology
5.1 Precision Medicine Market: Research Methodology
5.1.1 Data Sources
5.1.1.1 Primary Data Sources
5.1.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
5.1.2 Data Triangulation
5.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment