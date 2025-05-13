Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2034 - Connected Car Demand In APAC Accelerates Amid Urbanization, Safety Mandates, And Smart City Projects

Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Connected Car Market: Focus on Application, Vehicle Type, Network Type, Sales Channel, Form, Transponder, Hardware, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific connected car market is projected to reach $233.41 billion by 2034 from $39.27 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.51% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Growing customer demand for cutting-edge safety, infotainment, and telematics solutions is driving the Asia-Pacific region's rapid adoption of C-V2X communication, AI-driven mobility services, and growing 5G networks. In response to government safety regulations, growing urbanisation, and ambitious goals for electrification and autonomous driving, OEMs and fleet operators throughout Asia-Pacific are speeding up adoption.

Prominent corporations including Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, Denso, and up-and-coming digital startups are making significant investments in smart telematics, linked mobility platforms, and over-the-air software updates. With the help of strategic public-private collaborations, national smart city initiatives, and the construction of 5G infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is establishing itself as a global centre for advancements in mobility-as-a-service (MAAS) and next-generation vehicle connection.

APAC Connected Car Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends

The APAC connected car market is fast expanding with the incorporation of 5G connectivity, C-V2X communication, AI-driven telematics, and cloud-based infotainment systems. Large-scale rollouts of smart transportation solutions and significant investments in autonomous vehicle development are being spearheaded by nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Because they enable predictive maintenance, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and personalised in-car services, software-defined vehicle architectures are gaining popularity. Demand for integrated digital ecosystems that improve user experience and operational efficiency is being further bolstered by the growth of electric vehicles (EVs).

Drivers

Key factors in the area include the region's rapid urbanisation, rising need for improved road safety, and government-led smart city projects. Technology adoption is being accelerated by strict regulations requiring advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), emergency call capabilities, and pollution monitoring. OEMs are being pressured to give digital features top priority due to factors like growing smartphone adoption, developing 5G infrastructure, and growing consumer expectations for connected lifestyles. Large-scale implementation of intelligent transport systems and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) projects throughout Asia Pacific is also being encouraged by public-private partnerships.

Challenges

Major obstacles include disparate legislative regimes, expensive linked devices, and uneven 5G network coverage across nations. The absence of standardised communication methods, cybersecurity risks, and data privacy issues impede smooth connectivity. Furthermore, in developing APAC nations, pricing continues to be a deterrent to wider adoption among price-conscious customers.

How can this report add value?

This report adds value to an organization by providing in-depth insights into the APAC connected car market, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning. It highlights emerging technologies, market trends, and competitive dynamics, helping organizations identify growth opportunities and align their offerings with industry demands.

The report's detailed segmentation and regional analysis support targeted market entry strategies, while its coverage of regulatory frameworks and cybersecurity measures ensures compliance with evolving industry standards. By leveraging this report, organizations can drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving connected mobility ecosystem, ensuring sustainable growth and technological leadership.

Key Attributes