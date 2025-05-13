Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Industry Worth $1.17 Billion By 2034: Market Enters High-Growth Phase Fueled By 4680 Cell Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Battery Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric truck cylindrical battery market is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by advancements in battery technology and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Central to this evolution is the shift towards cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, notably the 4680 format, which offers enhanced energy density and structural integrity. These batteries are favored for their efficient thermal management and scalability, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications like electric trucks. Technological innovations are pivotal in this sector.
Companies like Panasonic are leading the way with the development of high-capacity 4680 cells, which are set to revolutionize the EV industry by providing longer ranges and reducing the number of cells required per vehicle. Additionally, advancements in battery chemistries, such as the integration of sodium-ion batteries, are being explored to offer cost-effective and safer alternatives to traditional lithium-based batteries. Despite these technological strides, the market faces challenges. The high initial costs of electric trucks and the limited charging infrastructure are significant barriers to widespread adoption.
Moreover, the industry is grappling with supply chain constraints and the need for substantial investments in manufacturing capabilities. In summary, while the electric truck cylindrical battery market is poised for growth, its success hinges on continued technological innovation, strategic investments in infrastructure, and supportive policies to facilitate the transition to sustainable transportation solutions.
The following are the demand drivers for the global electric truck cylindrical battery market:
Growing Advancements in Battery Technology and Efficiency Growing Government Policies and Environmental Regulations
The global electric truck cylindrical battery market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:
High Initial Costs of Electric Trucks and Battery Systems Limited Charging Infrastructure for Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicles
Market Lifecycle Stage
The global electric truck cylindrical battery market is in the growth stage of its lifecycle. This phase is characterized by technological advancements, increasing adoption, and expanding infrastructure, albeit with certain challenges. Technologically, the market is witnessing significant innovations. Manufacturers are developing high-capacity cylindrical cells, such as the 4680 format, which offer improved energy density and thermal management, making them suitable for heavy-duty applications like electric trucks. Additionally, advancements in battery chemistries, including sodium-ion and solid-state batteries, are being explored to provide cost-effective and safer alternatives to traditional lithium-based batteries.
Adoption rates are rising as fleet operators recognize the long-term cost benefits and environmental advantages of electric trucks. Companies are transitioning towards electric models, with plans to phase out diesel-powered trucks in the coming decades. However, challenges persist. The high initial cost of electric trucks and the limited charging infrastructure remain significant barriers.
Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market Segmentation Trends
The BEVs is one of the prominent application segments in the global electric truck cylindrical battery market. The global electric truck cylindrical battery market is estimated to be led by the 18650 battery segment in terms of battery type. In the electric truck cylindrical battery market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to gain traction in terms of electric truck cylindrical battery production, owing to the continuous growth in the adoption of electric vehicles and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights gathered from primary experts. Some of the prominent established names in this market are:
CATL BYD EVE LG Energy Solution Samsung SDI REPT Great Power Gotion High-tech Tesla A123 Systems Sunwoda Electronic SVOLT Farasis Energy SK on Envision AESC Lishen Saft Panasonic
Companies that are not a part of the previously mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 120
| Forecast Period
| 2025-2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $267.2 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $1.17 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 17.8%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.2.1 Use Case
1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.3 Market Dynamics Overview
1.3.1 Market Drivers
1.3.2 Market Restraints
1.3.3 Market Opportunities
1.4 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis
1.5 Patent Analysis
1.6 Start-Up Landscape
1.7 Total Addressable Market
1.8 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.9 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
1.10 Supply Chain Analysis
1.11 Value Chain Analysis
1.12 Global Pricing Analysis
1.13 Industry Attractiveness
2. Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market (by Application)
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market (by Application)
2.3.1 BEVs
2.3.2 HEVs
2.3.3 PHEV
2.3.4 Others
3. Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market (by Product)
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market (by Battery Type)
3.3.1 18650 Battery
3.3.2 21700 Battery
3.3.3 4680 Battery
4. Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market (by Region)
4.1 Electric Truck Cylindrical Battery Market (by Region)
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.3 Company Profiles
5.3.1 CATL
5.3.2 BYD
5.3.3 EVE
5.3.4 LG Energy Solution
5.3.5 Samsung SDI
5.3.6 REPT
5.3.7 Great Power
5.3.8 Gotion High-tech
5.3.9 Tesla
5.3.10 A123 Systems
5.3.11 Sunwoda Electronic
5.3.12 SVOLT
5.3.13 Farasis Energy
5.3.14 SK on
5.3.15 Envision AESC
5.3.16 Lishen
5.3.17 Saft
5.3.18 Panasonic
5.4 Other Key Companies
6. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13052025004107003653ID1109541262
CommentsNo comment