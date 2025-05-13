Graft Versus Host Disease (Gvhd) Treatment Markets And Companies: Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pharmaceutical Investments in Novel Immunosuppressive Drugs and Biologics Have Expanded Treatment Choices Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment was estimated at US$2.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment market.

The growth in the GvHD treatment market is driven by increasing stem cell transplant procedures, rising incidence of steroid-refractory GvHD cases, and advancements in targeted immunotherapy. As more patients undergo hematopoietic stem cell transplants for cancer and autoimmune diseases, the demand for effective GvHD prevention and treatment options continues to rise.

Additionally, pharmaceutical investments in novel immunosuppressive drugs and biologics have expanded treatment choices, offering better long-term management of GvHD. The increasing role of biomarker-driven precision medicine is also shaping the market, enabling more personalized and effective treatment regimens. Furthermore, government funding and clinical research initiatives are accelerating the approval and commercialization of new GvHD therapies, ensuring sustained market growth.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drug Class (Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antiproliferative Agents, mTOR Inhibitor, Steroids, Other Drug Classes); Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Drugs Transplant (Kidney, Liver, Heart,Lung, Pancreas, Other Transplant Types).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Calcineurin Inhibitors segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.0%. The Antiproliferative Agents segment is also set to grow at 5.0% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $800.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.7% CAGR to reach $960.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured):

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Incyte Corporation

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mesoblast Limited

Novartis AG

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Graft Versus Host Disease (GvHD) Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Incidence of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants Drives Demand for GvHD Treatments

Biologics and Targeted Therapies Strengthen the Business Case for Advanced GvHD Treatment Options

Rising Research Funding and Clinical Trials Activity Expand Pipeline and Market Opportunities

Increased Use of Prophylactic Therapies Throws the Spotlight on Preventive GvHD Strategies

CAR-T and Cell Therapy Advancements Generate New Demand for GvHD Management Solutions

Personalized Medicine Trends Accelerate Adoption of Biomarker-Based GvHD Diagnostics

High Mortality and Morbidity Rates Associated with Chronic GvHD Sustain Clinical Focus

Immunosuppressive Drug Advancements Drive Shift from Broad to Selective GvHD Treatments

Rising Adoption of Real-World Evidence in Clinical Evaluation Supports Market Validation

Health Insurance Coverage Expansion for Cell Therapy Drives Access to GvHD Treatment

Regulatory Harmonization Across Regions Simplifies Global Product Launches

Biotech M&A Activity Throws the Spotlight on GvHD Pipeline Consolidation Telemedicine Integration in Post-Transplant Care Expands Patient Access to GvHD Monitoring

