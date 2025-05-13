Fleet Management Software Markets And Competition Assessment, 2025-2029 & 2034, Featuring AT&T, Intel, IBM, Cisco Systems, ZF And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The fleet management software market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $24.04 billion in 2024 to $28.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs), real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, the rise of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), and increasing connectivity.

The fleet management software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $53.16 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the digitization of vehicles, cybersecurity concerns, safety and security, regulatory compliance, and customer expectations. Major trends in the forecast period include global positioning systems, mobile communications, driver monitoring systems, behavior analytics, mobile and cloud-based fleet management solutions, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and IoT technologies.

The fleet management software market is primed for expansion, driven by the rapid proliferation of e-commerce activities on a global scale. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau released in February 2024, total e-commerce sales in the US surged to $1.11 trillion in 2023, marking a notable 7.6% increase compared to the preceding year. E-commerce sales accounted for 15.4% of total sales in 2023, underscoring its significant influence in driving the growth of the fleet management software market.

Key players in the fleet management software market are placing considerable emphasis on developing advanced technological solutions to cater to the evolving demands of the industry. Bridgestone Americas introduced Azuga Fleet Management Solutions on AWS Marketplace in August 2023, offering fleet customers convenient access to comprehensive tracking and video recording capabilities. This initiative streamlines the procurement and deployment processes, aligning with Bridgestone's commitment to fostering trust among customers and driving effective management practices.

In December 2023, Komatsu Ltd. bolstered its fleet management technology offerings through the acquisition of iVolve Holdings Pty Ltd. This strategic maneuver enriches Komatsu's suite of solutions tailored for the construction and mining sectors, complementing existing offerings such as smart construction and smart quarry applications. iVolve Holdings Pty Ltd., headquartered in Australia, specializes in fleet management software, further solidifying Komatsu's position as a frontrunner in delivering innovative solutions for optimizing fleet operations in industrial settings.

North America was the largest region in the fleet management software market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fleet management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the fleet management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Report Scope Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Operations Management; Vehicle Maintenance And Diagnostics; Performance Management; Fleet Analytics And Reporting; Other Types

2) By Deployment: On-premises; Cloud

3) By Fleet Type: Commercial; Passenger Cars

4) By End-Users: Manufacturing; Oil And Gas; Transportation And Logistics; Construction; Chemical; Energy And Utilities; Retail; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Operations Management: Route Planning And Optimization; Dispatch Management; Driver Scheduling And Monitoring

2) By Vehicle Maintenance And Diagnostics: Preventive Maintenance; Diagnostic Tools And Alerts; Maintenance Scheduling And Reporting

3) By Performance Management: Driver Behavior Monitoring; Fuel Management; Fleet Efficiency Tracking

4) By Fleet Analytics And Reporting: Real-Time Fleet Tracking; Data Analytics And Dashboards; Reporting And Compliance Management

5) By Other Types: Asset Management; Inventory Management; Fleet Safety Management

Key Companies Profiled: AT&T Inc; Intel Corporation; International Business Machines Corporation; Cisco Systems Inc; ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis. All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $53.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

Some of the major companies featured in this Fleet Management Software market report include:



AT&T Inc

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Oracle Corporation

LeasePlan Corporation N.V

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Garmin Ltd

Trimble Inc

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc

Holman Automotive Inc

Element Fleet Management Corp

Verizon Connect

Geotab Inc

TomTom Telematics BV

Omnitracs LLC

Samsara Inc

Teletrac Navman

Orbcomm

Emkay Inc

Wheels Inc

MiX Telematics Ltd

Lytx Inc

Magellan Navigation Inc

Masternaut Limited

Fleetio

GPS Insight

Avrios Quartix Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900